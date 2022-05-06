ON TRACK WITH MERIDIAN AND NASCAR

Fans and mascots alike can easily pass through the barriers. Barriers can display signage or advertising for events.

MOBILE BARRIERS DEBUT AT DOVER SPEEDWAY RACE

DOVER, DE, US, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chase Elliott in his No. 9 Chevrolet had a very good day on May 2nd with a big win at Dover Motor Speedway. Also at the NASCAR event, Meridian Rapid Defense Group debuted its Archer 1200 mobile barriers as part of the overall security plan.

And while there was a rain delay, moving the race completion to Monday, there was no delay in getting the Archer barriers in and out. The mobility of the barriers, despite weighing over 700 lbs. each, ensured the roadway was cleared and traffic was moving freely soon after event.

“For this particular plan the Archer barriers were set up on the roadway leading to the track which was also the route emergency vehicles could use in the case of a serious accident,” said Meridian CEO Peter Whitford.

Prior to race day Meridian worked with the Dover Motor Speedway security team to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan so on the day it was a quick and secure lockdown.

The Archer 1200 Barrier is crash tested and SAFETY Act Certified. The act provides Federal Government full liability protection for all users, in the case of an act of terrorism, domestic or foreign.

Meridian Rapid Defense Group and its Archer barriers and beam gates are now a common sight at sporting events around America. Major League Soccer, NBA and NFL are all using the mobile barriers. Major league baseball clubs have also found the barriers useful for creating safe pedestrian zones outside their stadiums.

Race winner Chase Elliott said, “I Just appreciate all the effort. But thanks to all the fans for coming out. You’re always awesome. Hope to see this big crowd here next year.”

Mr. Whitford explained how the Meridian safety plan is all about protecting those big crowds. “Too many times recently we have witnessed tragic events where cars have accidentally, or sadly in a few cases on purpose, been driven into crowds. Our barriers are the perfect fix to create those safe zones for people to move freely into the event,” he said. “While the old style large concrete barriers actually block free movement of crowds, the Archer barrier creates an even more secure location and each barrier is spaced so the fans can get in and out without a problem.”

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

Cars racing around Dover Speedway