Preparedness Key to Protecting Houses of Worship and Community Buildings from Vehicle Attacks

Archer 1200 Barrier

Planning Ahead Significantly Reduces the Risk of Casualties

That’s when they’ll call us, and we can have most locations secured within hours. And now, with certain government agencies being shut down, those groups can turn to Meridian.” — Eric Alms

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most recent vehicle-into-building attack in Detroit and other similar vehicle assaults have heightened concern among security professionals and community leaders about protecting vulnerable gathering places, including houses of worship, community centers, and public facilities.

Vehicle attacks are uniquely dangerous because they can occur quickly and often without warning. In many cases, buildings designed for openness and accessibility lack physical protection that can stop or slow a vehicle attempting to enter pedestrian areas or structures.

Meridian President Eric Alms said the focus should remain on proactive planning rather than reacting after an incident occurs. With an uptick in active shooter incidents across the country, Meridian’s mobile barriers provide critical protection for police officers and the public and have successfully passed ballistic testing against .30 and .50 caliber ammunition.

“Over the years, working to keep crowded areas safe from rogue vehicles with our Archer 1200 mobile barriers, we know that preparedness is so much more desirable than continually being in a state of response and recovery. During the pandemic, the barriers were much sought after to protect entrances to hospitals because of the increase in vehicles arriving,” said Mr. Alms.

As well as the many entertainment events and parades, hospitals will also use Meridian’s American-made barriers and gates. During the next year, Meridian will be right across the U.S., guarding events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and America 250, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Security experts note that preparedness—planning and installing protective measures before an incident occurs—can significantly reduce the risk of casualties.

“Often an organization will need to secure an area quickly while more permanent security plans are being made,” said Mr. Alms. “That’s when they’ll call us, and we can have most locations secured within hours. And now, with certain government agencies being shut down, those groups can turn to Meridian.”

Mobile vehicle barriers have emerged as one of several strategies communities are considering. Unlike permanent bollards or fixed barriers, mobile systems can be deployed quickly, repositioned as needed, and used to protect temporary gatherings or facilities that cannot install permanent infrastructure. Meridian’s ability to establish safe zones quickly and securely is in part due to its unique Vehicle Safety Mitigation Planning (VSMP) software.

Meridian Rapid Defense Group, a U.S. manufacturer of mobile vehicle barriers, has worked with municipalities, law enforcement agencies, event organizers, and houses of worship to protect large public gatherings where vehicle access must be controlled.

Security planners increasingly emphasize layered protection—combining situational awareness, controlled access points, and physical vehicle barriers—to help safeguard congregations and visitors while maintaining a welcoming environment.

For houses of worship and community organizations evaluating their safety plans, experts recommend working with local law enforcement, security professionals, and municipal officials to assess risks and determine appropriate protective measures.

As communities continue to seek ways to balance openness with safety, preparedness, and thoughtful planning remain central to protecting public spaces from emerging threats.

Meridian Archer 1200 barriers, Archer Guard, and gates are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier, visit www.meridian-barrier.com

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