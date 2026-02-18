Meridian Rapid Defense Group Mobile Barriers Safeguard Nearly One Million Fans at Seattle Super Bowl Parade

Securing Pioneer Square For Seahawks Super Bowl Parade

Innovative Archer Barriers Enable Rapid, Citywide Security Deployment and Swift Return to Normal Traffic Flow

Because of the mobility of the barriers, our teams were able to set up and block streets only hours before the parade” — Eric Alms

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated crowd of nearly one million fans safely gathered to celebrate the city’s Super Bowl parade, thanks in part to an extensive security deployment by Meridian Rapid Defense Group. More than 400 Meridian Archer mobile barriers protected every cross street along the parade route.

Meridian President Eric Alms and the CEO of Rentals highlighted the unique flexibility of the barrier system protecting the 2.5-mile parade. “Because of the mobility of the barriers, our teams were able to set up and block streets only hours before the parade,” said Alms. “Once the parade passed through, crews quickly repositioned and removed the barriers, allowing traffic to return to normal in less than two hours.”

Meridian worked closely with city officials and security teams supporting the Seattle Seahawks to ensure fans could safely enjoy the historic celebration. Meridian’s mobile barriers and gates have been regularly deployed for several years at Lumen Field on game days, but this marked the first time the company’s systems were used across such a large footprint throughout Seattle.

Each steel barrier weighs approximately 700 pounds yet is designed for single-person maneuverability, making the system an ideal solution for rapidly evolving event security environments. The early-morning installation of the barriers on parade day received widespread positive feedback from attendees.

“I think it is great that the city decided to use these barriers and keep us safe while the parade is on,” said Seahawks fan Michaela Juarez.

Matt Choi, who traveled from Portland to attend the celebration, echoed the sentiment. “Good to see someone was planning to put these barriers behind us. We can watch the players pass by now without worrying that some car could come from behind and injure us.”

Law enforcement agencies maintained a strong presence throughout the event. Detective Eric Muñoz, public information officer for the Seattle Police Department, emphasized the coordinated effort.“Very carefully, very diligently. It is an all-hands-on-deck approach. Every available officer at our disposal worked the parade,” said Muñoz.

The Seattle Police Department coordinated security efforts with the King County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol to ensure comprehensive public safety coverage throughout the celebration.

The Archer barriers provide a flexible alternative to traditional concrete barricades, heavy trucks, and police vehicles, offering both enhanced protection and operational efficiency.

Meridian Rapid Defense Group continues to support major public events across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, providing innovative, rapidly deployable mobile barrier systems designed to protect communities while minimizing disruption to daily city operations.

Meridian Archer 1200 barriers, Archer Guard, and gates are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier, visit www.meridian-barrier.com

