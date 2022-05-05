New Website and Book Explore the Evidence for Reincarnation
Three people who died and came back from death show part of us does not die when the body dies. Does this immortal part have only one human life or many?
We are slowed down sound and light waves, a bundle of frequencies...souls dressed up in sacred biochemical garments and our bodies are the instruments through which our souls play their music.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading researcher in the field of human-spiritual relativity, author Christian Howard wanted the final answer. He relates the experiences of Dr. Eben Alexander who died from a brain disease, Dr. Mary Neal who drowned, and Anita Moorjani who died from stage 4 cancer.
“Their bodies died but part of them did not,” Howard writes. “It ignored the human condition of being dead, took them to a dimension where healing death is no problem, and then sent them back with their bodies miraculously repaired. What part of them did that? It has to be like a parallel immortal life that lives alongside their physical lives. They proved humans have immortal souls and showed we are multi-dimensional beings, part physical and part spiritual at the same time.”
From this evidence, Howard wanted to know the system, if these immortal souls have just one life or many. From religions, he learned that Jesus told his disciples John the Baptist was the reincarnation of Elijah and all Hindus and Buddhists accept it as fact. But he wanted direct evidence and found it from many sources including from Dr. Ian Stevenson at the University of Virginia who studied some 2400 cases of childhood past life memories.
“My favorite example is from a young boy called Lee,” Howard writes.
“At 4 years old he told his parents his name was not Lee it was Coe and he worked in Hollywood and wrote screenplays including for Gone with the Wind. He told them his daughter’s name was Jennifer and he was 48 when he died. He was recalling his life as Sidney Coe Howard.”
The author reveals his main evidence came from personal experience. “After years of exploring the superconscious I became a hypnotherapist to study the subconscious. Shortly after earning my credentials, my wife Marilyn asked if I would help her with a lifelong feeling she may have been neglected or even abandoned as a child. The technique used in these cases is age regression. As I began the session, she immediately went out of control and off on her own journey.
I had the shock of finding out she was Joan of Arc in her last life from going through the whole experience of her being burned at the stake from inside her as she re-lived it.” In his book, Howard gives the word for word account from the session tape, and in the appendix reprints the actual record of Joan’s trial. Also included are records of the execution aftermath seen as such an injustice as to evoke ‘effusions of tears’ from all who participated in the hearings.
“I of course wanted backup for this,” Howard writes. “When we spoke about it later, Marilyn told me the nightmares began when she was just 5 years old, nightmares of burning, choking and not being able to breathe.
Instead of Lee who remembered his life writing screenplays or James Leininger who at 3 remembered his life as a fighter pilot and was screaming ‘plane on fire, little man can’t get out’, Marilyn was remembering being burned alive at the stake.”
As his research into this event continued, Howard found a rendering of Joan at 19 and includes it beside a photo of his wife in her 60s to show they could be the same person. He reports on events in their lives that also backed up the experience. From his evolved psychic sense, the author felt that a grocer of Italian descent who owned a fruit stand they frequented had been Joan’s executioner.
The author relates:
“After not shopping there for a while, we went by and since we did not see him, asked his wife where he was. She tearfully told us that on a trip for supplies he rolled his truck.
After fueling he left the gas cap off and the truck caught fire.
In hospital later it took him four days to die.
For me and Marilyn this was his karma catching up. But my research into the event went deeper,” the author continues.
“It showed I was Cardinal Henry Beaufort, Archbishop of Winchester who stood there weeping as I watched Joan burn. And yes, as I wrote this section of my book, I experienced uncontrollable sobbing, still experiencing the ‘effusion of tears’ as I had in my life before.”
The author proclaims: “A human life is an immense expenditure of energy. The laws of physics tell us no imbalances can remain in the universe and energy cannot be created or destroyed, only change form. We can’t just die and it all goes away.
Karma is real.
As Eben, Anita, and Mary proved, the immortal soul dimension is all about love. This is what we are here for, to find and become love.
It is not a question of whether we believe it or not, reincarnation has to be part of the system.
It has to be a fact so we can learn and evolve. All of us have to experience the reality of ‘what goes around comes around’ life after life until we become love and earn the right to graduate from being human.”
With his book 'Is Eternity Already Here' finished and available on Amazon and his website completed, the author is excited to begin his mission of helping people download love from the soul-dimension to uplift their lives and help remove the hate from our world.
