Work Continues on Route 64/Route 550 Intersection Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to expect delays next week as work continues on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap.

On Monday and Tuesday, May 9 and 10, the contractor will be widening Route 64 in the project area. That work will be followed on Wednesday, May 11 with paving of the newly widened area. Barrier will be removed from the traffic pattern and channelizers will be placed.

On Thursday and Friday, May 12 and 13, paving operations will take place on the existing roadway through the project area. Motorists can expect single lane closures, with traffic controlled by roadway flagging. Travel delays should be expected. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the roadway and drivers will need to be alert and cautious.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August of 2022. Overall, the project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

