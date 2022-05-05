First Heritage Mortgage Appoints Otway Wallace EVP, Southeast Regional Manager
First Heritage Mortgage, LLC (FHM) announced that it has appointed Otway Wallace to the role of Executive Vice President, Southeast Regional Manager.
I am thrilled to join such a reputable and powerful mortgage team that’s uniquely positioned to thrive in today’s higher rate environment with the shift away from refinances.”CHARLESTON, S.C., US, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Heritage Mortgage, LLC (FHM) today announced that it has appointed Otway Wallace to the role of Executive Vice President, Southeast Regional Manager. With extensive mortgage industry experience spanning more than three decades, Wallace brings valuable leadership to FHM’s executive team during a period of rapid growth.
— Otway Wallace
As a seasoned mortgage banker with a proven record of success, Wallace will be focused on expanding FHM’s footprint in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, building on the organization’s partnership with Stanley Martin Homes, Builder Magazine’s 2021 Builder of the Year. Otway will lead FHM’s expansion efforts in the Southeast region by actively adding the best mortgage talent and fostering new relationships with other builders and business partners across the Southeast region.
First Heritage Mortgage CEO Alex Wish said, “I am delighted to welcome Otway to our team as Southeast Regional Manager. Otway is an established leader and is well-positioned to drive FHM’s continued development in these swiftly growing markets. With more than 25 years in leadership roles in the mortgage banking industry, Otway has a solid track record of building loyal teams, bolstering operations, and driving positive change within a rapidly evolving marketplace. Otway’s reputation, commitment to mortgage innovation, and dedication to strategic growth will provide FHM a competitive advantage.”
“I am thrilled to join such a reputable and powerful mortgage team that’s uniquely positioned to thrive in today’s higher rate environment with the shift away from refinances,” Wallace continued. “FHM’s flexible and client-focused culture are intentionally designed to serve the needs of today’s homebuyers. I look forward to working with the entire FHM team to propel the organization’s success.”
Prior to joining FHM, Wallace work as a Regional Sales Manager for South State Bank. Before that, he spent 13 years at SunTrust Mortgage including roles leading regional retail, strategy, and their digital mortgage platform. Wallace holds a BA in Economics from Hampden-Sydney College, as well as an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC Chapel Hill.
Over the years, Wallace has served on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, United Way, and Mortgage Bankers Association.
Erica Goodwin
First Heritage Mortgage
+1 703-259-8658
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn