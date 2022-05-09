Must B2B Metaverse announces Metaverse Day event to explore the B2B Metaverse Trends and Innovations in 2022.

Must APP qr code Metaverse

We organize Metaverse Day event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, from across the Metaverse ecosystem.

“This event is a great opportunity for attendees and related ecosystem to enjoy B2B networking in an immersive way. the B2B Metaverse experience will be spectacular with the appearance of avatars...”
— Said Hanene Maupas, Must CEO.
GIF-SUR-YVETTE, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metaverse livestream day will be hosted by Must B2B Metaverse platform, which developed the first collective, permanent, and shared digital space in the world where companies can connect, socialize, exhibit, showcase products, matchmake, network and transact. It is open 24/7 and free for visitors. Already more than 150 companies have their booths in Must B2B metaverse and more than 10000 members have registered.

Welcome to the world of Metaverse where people work, play, buy and socialize. It is the concept of a future iteration of the internet. This new convergence of our digital and physical realities will run on 5G, intelligence and interactivity will be powered by AI/ML and transactions will be secured by blockchain. It is not only about 3D gaming, but also the next step for social media networks (Facebook announcement), the future of digital marketplaces by bringing new forms of customer engagement to sell more products and services as well as new financial transactions as NFT (Non-Fungible Token).

In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in the metaverse development to help our high-tech community and companies, to face their major new challenges, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from METAVERSE DISCOVERY to METARVERSE APPLICATIONS AND USE CASES.

Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Metaverse industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.

To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page by clicking on this link https://www.linkedin.com/events/6858718566661791744/

To visit our B2B Metaverse and digital venue by clicking on this link
https://net-must.com/exhibition/viewer/8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab?language=en&v2=true

To own your booth or your showroom at Must B2B Metaverse, request a free trial at must-marketing@net-must.com
This booth will help you to:
• Discover a new B2B metaverse experience and showcase your products
• Stay connected to your global ecosystem, companies and industry professionals
• Get a chance to speak and participate in several events during the year
• Create content and be more visible in an international community
• Build new leads everyday

To visit the booth of one of our exhibitors: Nect by clicking on this link
https://net-must.com/join-exhibition-booth?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab&boothId=21VE0051BO1054

Hanene Maupas, CEO of Must, explains this event’s intention :
“This event is a great opportunity for attendees and related ecosystem to enjoy B2B networking in an immersive way. Indeed, the B2B Metaverse experience will be spectacular with the appearance of avatars, digital venue and booths ...We are proud today to organize this Metaverse livestream event to support companies desiring either to present their metaverse innovations or to learn how to go with metaverse” .

Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.

To register as visitor for free
https://net-must.com/exhibition/51/event/fcc8c00f-b53d-40d7-b5c3-8fa5643a87dd

Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.

To create your avatar
https://net-must.com/dashboard/my-avatars

To load Must B2B Metaverse and Expo APP,
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US

@Must B2B Metaverse and Expo
Must B2B Metaverse and Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain. It is an an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform to manage high-tech ecosystem, community, and host events. Our AI powered metaverse platform offers an immersive experience to your audience.

Press service MUST :
Géraldine Soulier – geraldine.soulier06@gmail.com - M + 33 (0) 6 17 85 13 44

Marva OKILI
Must
+33 6 65 91 99 91
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Metaverse Day May 11, 2022

You just read:

Must B2B Metaverse announces Metaverse Day event to explore the B2B Metaverse Trends and Innovations in 2022.

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marva OKILI
Must
+33 6 65 91 99 91
Company/Organization
Must
Must, Route de la Noue, 91190 Gif sur Yvete, 45678
Gif sur Yvette, 91190
France
+33665919991
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Must is an All-in-one DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem) platform to manage your community, ecosystem, and host Events. Must helps companies and organizers to manage their ecosystem and centralize insights to take advantage of community intelligence, create more value from their ecosystem and transform their ephemeral events, unorganized interactions and scattered digital assets to a lively and organized DBE Center, enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, exhibit, celebrate, educate, create content, collaborate, share new ideas and innovate.

https://must.link/

More From This Author
Must B2B Metaverse announces Metaverse Day event to explore the B2B Metaverse Trends and Innovations in 2022.
Must High-Tech Expo announces Greentech Day event to explore the Greentech Trends and Innovations in 2022
Must High-Tech Expo announces Smart Cars Day event to explore the Connected Car Trends and Innovations in 2022.
View All Stories From This Author