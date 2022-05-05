Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,325 in the last 365 days.

Carroll County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion

HUNTINGDON - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the Carroll County Sherriff’s Department arresting Tony Holladay, age 61.  Bond was set at $1,000.

Holladay allegedly evaded $1,190 in use tax when he filed a false document with the Carroll County Clerk’s Office on June 7, 2017, when he registered a 2016 Nitro 218 boat.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.  "This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Holladay could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Matt Stowe’s office.  Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

You just read:

Carroll County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.