Carroll County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion

HUNTINGDON - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the Carroll County Sherriff’s Department arresting Tony Holladay, age 61. Bond was set at $1,000.

Holladay allegedly evaded $1,190 in use tax when he filed a false document with the Carroll County Clerk’s Office on June 7, 2017, when he registered a 2016 Nitro 218 boat.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Holladay could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Matt Stowe’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

