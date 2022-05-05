Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,326 in the last 365 days.

Vĩnh Long to develop tourism into key sector

VIETNAM, May 5 -  

A view of late Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt’s memorial in Vĩnh Long Province’s Vũng Liêm District. – VNA/VNS Photo Lê Thuý Hằng

VĨNH LONG – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long is expanding investment in tourism products, infrastructure and others aiming to develop tourism into a key economic sector by 2025.

Located between the Tiền and Hậu rivers, two tributaries of the Mekong, in the delta’s central area, the province has the wherewithal to develop eco-tourism products related to rivers, orchards, handicraft villages and rural areas.

Besides rural landscapes, it also has 11 national heritage sites and 54 provincial heritage sites, many of them popular tourism destinations. 

Its popular historic, cultural and spiritual tourism destinations include the Văn Thánh Temple and Tiên Châu Pagoda.

The province has solicited investment of VNĐ6.5 trillion (US$284 million) in seven tourism projects including Mang Thít Contemporary Heritage, a museum of the Mekong Delta’s agriculture, Giông island and Chim island resorts, and An Bình eco-agriculture urban area. 

Mang Thít seeks to preserve the baked brick village in the namesake district, the province’s largest brick producer.

Vĩnh Long is well known as the largest brick producer in the delta with thousands of kilns producing baked clay bricks along rivers and canals. The traditional craft has been developed for more than 100 years and attracts a large number of tourists each year.

Nguyễn Thị Quyên Thanh, deputy chairwoman of the province People’s Committee, said the tourism industry and Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism should speed up implementation of policies, projects and plans for developing tourism.

Relevant agencies and localities should develop sustainable night, green and experimental tourism products, she said.

She also called on them to strengthen advocacy activities to promote tourism, digitise tourism activities and help companies promote their tourism services.

The province has 132 places of accommodation for tourists, eight travel companies and eight tourism zones, according to the department.

In 2015 -19, the number of tourists visiting the province grew at an average of 11.6 per cent a year.

But with the onset of COVID - 19, the number of tourists declined dramatically in 2020 – 21 to only around a million.

Recovering efforts

The province has taken various measures to revive the tourism industry post-COVID.  

Last month it held the second Vĩnh Long Tourism Festival in Vĩnh Long City, attracting more than 14,000 visitors to the three – day event.

Phan Văn Giàu, director of the department, said: “The event helped promote tourism, specifically identified products and one commune – one product (OCOP) products in the delta’s eastern region.”

The event has also helped travel companies and OCOP producers in the eastern region study demand from customers and improve the quality of their products and develop new ones, he said. 

It also increased linkages between travel companies and tourism services providers in the delta’s east, in Hậu Giang Province and Cần Thơ City in the west and HCM City, he said.

In 2021 - 25, Vĩnh Long plans to link handicraft villages, individuals, establishments, and companies that produce OCOP products with tourism sites in and outside the province to improve the value of OCOP and handicraft products and promote tourism.

The province People’s Committee is implementing a project to develop four specifically identified products, with homestay tourism being the key one and agricultural, handicraft village and cultural tourism being the others.

The province targets annual average growth in the number of tourist arrivals by 9 per cent in 2021 – 25 and 10 per cent in 2026 – 30.

To achieve them, it has plans to invest in infrastructure for land and waterway transport, build new – style rural areas, develop new tourism sites, and upgrade existing ones.

It is also encouraging investment in eco-tourism, shopping and food tourism. – VNS

You just read:

Vĩnh Long to develop tourism into key sector

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.