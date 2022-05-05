Social NFT Marketplace, Orderinbox, Welcomes Visionary Metaverse Executive Charles Creighton To Their Board of Directors
As we launch our platform to this global community of creators and collectors, I am honored and humbled to have this metaverse-savvy visionary by our side.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the social NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace for the metaverse, Orderinbox announces the addition of Charles Creighton to their board of Directors. Creighton is the President & Co-Founder of Departure Lounge Inc., a subsidiary of AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD) focused on metaverse technology and creative services. With over 25 years of experience strategizing and building across multiple technologies and international markets, Creighton’s addition to the board is a natural fit.
Creighton was the Founding CEO & Chairman of Good Gamer Entertainment (TSXV: GOOD), a blockchain-based gaming company. He was an early investor in blockchain-based supply chain solution MineHub (CSE: MHUB) and served as Chief Customer Officer for Look Lateral, a blockchain-based fractional asset ownership & two-sided marketplace. Creighton was a Principal at Rampworth Consulting, where he worked with Canadian telecommunications giant, TELUS® on the design of their mobile health platform. He also served in VP roles for Artspoints Rewards International and First Growth Holdings.
Creighton received his MBA from UC Berkeley Haas School of Business in Entrepreneurship & New Venture Finance and his Chartered Director (C. Dir) designation from McMaster University. He also recently completed the "Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets” program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Charles Creighton to the Orderinbox board of directors,” says Dogu Taskiran, CEO of Orderinbox. “As we launch our platform to this global community of creators and collectors, I am honored and humbled to have this metaverse-savvy visionary by our side. Charles’ impressive background in operations and governance will be a huge asset to Orderinbox as we continue to grow internationally. I look forward to working closely with Charles to make this vision of creating a simple and accessible space for creators and brands to engage in the NFT space, a reality.”
"First off, I want to thank Dogu and Mehmet for the trust they've placed in me as a new Board member,” says Creighton. “I’m excited to join the Orderinbox Board for a number of reasons, starting with the opportunity to infuse governance best practices into a well positioned startup that is building in such an exciting space.”
“Dogu, Mehmet and I connected early on over our shared thesis around the expansive role that we see NFT technology playing in our world's digital future. Since then, I have come to truly appreciate their deep technical and strategic understanding of both the opportunities and obstacles defining the space. The drive and passion to support creators through their social NFT marketplace is commendable and the growth prospects outstanding. I also look forward to exploring how their underlying platform can enable third party organizations [such as Departure Lounge] to realize their own growth potential.”
About Orderinbox
Orderinbox is a social NFT marketplace built for the age of the Metaverse. The platform integrates social, community building, and network effects into the NFT experience, helping creators and brands thrive in the new creative economy.
By connecting creators and brands directly to their audiences, Orderinbox is a one-stop shop for users to mint, buy, sell, collect, display, and market their digital assets.
For more information, please visit: https://www.orderinbox.com/
About Departure Lounge Inc.
Departure Lounge brings together the experience and expertise of its founding team to develop a cohesive range of Metaverse-focused technology and content opportunities. Departure Lounge was acquired by AMPD Ventures Inc. in December 2021. It operates as an independent business unit while taking full advantage of the high-performance cloud and compute solutions being offered by AMPD Technologies Inc. Departure Lounge recently announced both the upcoming launch of Metastage Vancouver, a 4D volumetric capture studio at the Centre for Digital Media, in partnership with Metastage Inc. and under exclusive license from Microsoft, and the formation of its Creative Services Division to provide value-added services to the movie, gaming, and web3/metaverse industries.
About AMPD Ventures Inc.
AMPD is a next-generation infrastructure company specializing in providing high-performance computing solutions for low-latency applications. With state-of-the-art, high-performance computing solutions hosted in sustainable urban data centres, AMPD is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure as ‘the hosting company of the Metaverse.’ Through a mix of infrastructure as a service (“IaaS”) and an upgraded, high-performance cloud offering, we are meeting the low-latency requirements of multiplayer video games and eSports, computer graphics rendering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, big data processing, and the as-yet uncharted technological developments of the coming decades. Additional information can be found at: http://www.ampd.tech
Septima Yasinowski
Orderinbox
