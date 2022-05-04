Closing arguments in disciplinary hearing for judge’s acts as DA

(Subscription required) A former Orange County deputy district attorney knew there were problems with police reports concerning a fatal traffic accident when he prosecuted a man for felony murder, but he chose not to tell the man's defense counsel, an attorney for the state judicial discipline agency told a trio of special masters Tuesday.
