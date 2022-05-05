GRAZIA GAZETTE, THE SUSTAINABLE LUXURY FASHION & CULTURE NEWSPAPER, LAUNCHES F1 MIAMI EDITION
Alfonso Herrara, Star of Netflix’s Hit Show 'Ozark' is Grazia Gazette: F1 Miami Cover Star The issue will be available at this weekend’s 2022 Miami Grand PrixNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA USA, the American version of the famed Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group, has unveiled its first-ever issue of GRAZIA GAZETTE: F1 Miami ahead of the race’s Miami debut this weekend.
Alfonso Herrera, star of Netflix’s hit show Ozark, is the launch cover star and first male to grace the cover of a PMG publication. In an exclusive interview for the edition’s cover story titled ‘SO BAD, HE’S GOOD’, the Mexico-born actor details what it was like to be a key character in the wildly popular Netflix series alongside costars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner.
The fourth and final season premiered on Netflix April 29.
Herrera plays Javi Elizonndro Navarro, nephew to a cartel lord who navigates deuling impulses to be a good soldier or to rule it all. Herrera explained he has a unique way of preparing himself for such challenging roles: watching soccer documentaries and Formula 1 races.
Herrera, a self-described fan of Ozark, doesn’t have any problem disconnecting himself from Javi. “I think that is our job, and we need to understand that we need to put the mask on and then afterwards we have to take it off,” he explained. “That is how we need to do it, and I don’t struggle that much.”
Beyond the cover story, GRAZIA GAZETTE: F1 Miami is the quintessential guide to the Miami race circuit, and party circuit set to descend on Miami. The edition uniquely immerses readers in the world of Formula One, alongwith its connection to luxury fashion, culture, events, and more.
The edition attracted a portfolio of premier advertisers including Tiffany & Co., Ferrari Trento, Louis Vuitton, SLS Baha Mar, and more.
This news follows the successful roll-out of the 52-page GRAZIA GAZETTE: The Hamptons on Memorial Day weekend in 2021, and subsequent special edition launches including GRAZIA GAZETTE: Art Basel and GRAZIA GAZETTE: Los Angeles. The luxury eco-friendly newspaper lands in Miami just in time to celebrate the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, and is a publication from Pantheon Media Group (PMG).
“This product is unlike anything else on the market, and the success of GRAZIA GAZETTE since its inception has proved that the demand for curated luxury fashion and lifestyle content delivered in a traditional print format is only growing stronger,” said Melissa Cronin, President of Pantheon Media Group.
“Over the past year, we have expanded our reach to some of America’s most prestigious high-income markets: GRAZIA GAZETTE: Los Angeles timed to celebrate new boutique openings on Rodeo Drive and GRAZIA GAZETTE: Art Basel to celebrate the art fair’s return in late 2021, for example. The success of the Art Basel issue in particular highlighted an appetite among our partners and readers for a product that delivers fashion, art, culture, travel, design, and entertainment news relevant to the Miami market. GRAZIA GAZETTE: F1 Miami is designed to deliver exactly that.”
Following the F1 Miami issue, GRAZIA GAZETTE is set to launch multiple new issues throughout 2022, including a second summer season in The Hamptons, and more to follow.
Meanwhile, the next edition of the GRAZIA USA flagship title will be the quarterly June 2022 issue, in a follow-up to the September 2021 issue, which was named Best New Magazine Launch of 2021 by Samir Husni, director of the Magazine Innovation Center at the University of Mississippi School of Journalism.
In alignment with GRAZIA USA’s commitment to sustainability, GRAZIA GAZETTE is 100% carbon-neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
Grazia USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia. For 80 years across 23 countries, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021.
Grazia is a trademark registered and owned by Mondadori Media S.p.a. In the United States, Grazia is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional Grazia Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
