Mental Health Awareness Month - CaseNetwork Announces Free Access to “The CoreWellness Index” for Wellness Assessment

CoreWellness Index Results

The CoreWellness Index measures all 8 Domains of Wellness for Healthcare Professionals and Healthcare Institutions with Smartphone Access and Immediate Results

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, US, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month 2022, CaseNetwork announces free access to the CoreWellness Index©(CWI) during the entire month of May. The CWI is a comprehensive wellbeing assessment tool that measures individual and institutional wellbeing and was designed specifically for healthcare professionals, students, and trainees. All eight domains of wellbeing are assessed comprehensively within the CWI, including emotional, physical, spiritual, social, intellectual, occupational, environmental, and financial wellbeing.

While other survey instruments may measure one or more areas such as burnout, depression, anxiety, work-life balance, etc., the CWI is more comprehensive, has broad accessibility via smartphone and provides immediate results. Reports are provided to both individuals and institutions comparing them to national benchmarks so that learners and institutions can assess their own progress and areas of strength and gaps as identified in the CWI.

The CWI can be used as a stand-alone tool, but is also aligned with CaseNetwork’s CoreWellness 2.0© Curriculum to provide immediate access to mobile device delivered interactive exercises based on evidence-based strategies to address gaps within each of the eight wellbeing domains. Users will build new knowledge, skills, and attitudes to improve wellbeing and resilience. Core competencies provided by the CoreWellness 2.0© Curriculum will benefit them throughout their training and careers as recommended by certifying bodies, including the ACGME’s revised Common Program Requirements, designed for all accredited residency and fellowship programs to address wellbeing more directly and comprehensively, and the recent report released by AAMC, The Rise of Wellness Initiatives in Healthcare.

The CoreWellness 2.0© Curriculum complements existing institutional wellness strategies and interventions. While conceptually, some wellbeing strategies may currently exist in institutions, accessibility for CoreWellness is different with smartphone mobile access leading to greater use, enhanced application of information, and less stigmatization. In fact, not everyone takes advantage of institutional self-care programs such as seminars, webinars, EAPs or events focused on wellbeing. A recent national Poll conducted by the American College of Emergency Physicians found that despite increased levels of stress and burnout, nearly half (45%) of the nation’s emergency physicians do not feel comfortable seeking mental health treatment. This systemic problem is reported in studies of other healthcare professionals and trainees, including a November 1, 2018 study published in The American Journal of Psychiatry reporting that suicidal ideation for Surgeons was 1.5-3.0 times more prevalent in this population compared to the general population, yet only 26% of respondents sought psychiatric help.

“CaseNetwork is excited to partner with healthcare institutions across the United States and beyond to help them assess and build core competences in life- and career-changing wellbeing skills that improve resilience, quality of life, and job motivation and satisfaction for their workforce and trainees. Together we can make these tools more accessible to all and create stronger cultures of wellness and thriving communities, an important step toward system change,” said CaseNetwork CEO, Jeffrey Levy, MD.

About CaseNetwork

CaseNetwork is an online medical education company that delivers online competency-driven education for healthcare professionals to improve their knowledge and skills advancing both patient care and self-care. CaseNetwork’s CoreCases 2.0 curriculum features virtual patient simulations that integrate evidence-based clinical information with required proficiencies and skills for hundreds of disease states. The CoreWellness 2.0 curriculum includes skill-based wellbeing education and assessment designed for the unique challenges of healthcare professionals. Both platforms provide increased accessibility, standardized distance learning and group learning options with mobile first, anytime, anywhere access. For more information go to casenetwork.com.



For more information, please contact:

Kami Jacobsen

Vice President

E-mail: kjacobsen@casenetwork.com

Phone: 800-654-1745, ext. 106