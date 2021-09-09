Together for Mental Health - CaseNetwork offers Free CoreWellness Assessment Index for National Suicide Prevention Month

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CaseNetwork is offering their new comprehensive assessment tool, The CoreWellness Index (CWI) to healthcare institutions for free in September 2021 in support of mental health during National Suicide Prevention Month. The CWI measures individual and institutional wellness for healthcare students, trainees and faculty in 8 wellness domains (physical, emotional, spiritual, social, intellectual, occupational, environmental, and financial).

Dr. Catherine Florio Pipas, MD, MPH, and Chief Wellness Officer for CaseNetwork, has experienced the loss of colleagues in her journey as a physician and states, “One-A-Day is a multivitamin designed to promote good health. It also represents the number of physicians who die by suicide daily in the United States. I believe even one preventable death is too many.”

To raise awareness during National Suicide Prevention Month, Dr. Pipas re-shares excerpts from her 2019 Family Medicine Education Consortium (FMEC) “This I Believe” Award Speech on what is needed to promote wellbeing and lead change. LINK

Now more than ever, it is vital that those working on the frontlines have not only mental health resources but also stay vigilant about looking for acute warning signs in their coworkers. According to the AAMC, Physicians and trainees have higher rates of burnout and depressive symptoms than the general public, yet they are less likely to seek mental health treatment. A 2015 meta-analysis of 17,500 residents over 50 years estimated that 28.8% of resident physicians experienced significant depressive symptoms. In one study, 23% of interns had suicidal thoughts. However among those that completed 4 sessions of web-based cognitive behavior therapy, suicidal ideation decreased by 50%.

“I will never forget three years ago when a medical student and resident in the same institution died by suicide within five days of one another. Almost daily news stories have raised awareness that stress, depression, and burnout are at epidemic levels among healthcare professionals,” said CaseNetwork Founder and CEO, Jeffrey S. Levy, MD. “That is why we developed the CWI, so that healthcare institutions could assess their baseline wellness and continue to use it to evaluate whether the wellness interventions and services they invest in make a real difference in the mental health of their healthcare professionals. We as a healthcare community must advance the most effective strategies to foster system change and education in truly building a culture of wellness in our profession.”

About CaseNetwork

CaseNetwork advances skills in clinical care and self-care by delivering innovative healthcare education and evidence-based solutions on the most advanced technology platforms. The CoreWellness mobile app provides evidence-based wellness strategies and skill-building education to improve the overall wellbeing for healthcare professionals and trainees. The CoreCases curriculum features virtual patient simulations that integrate evidence-based clinical information with required proficiencies and skills for hundreds of disease states. Both platforms provide standardized distance learning and group learning options with anytime, anywhere smartphone access. To learn more, go to www.casenetwork.com.

