RE: Lane Closed - Area of 3191 S 116 Rd in BRL - Bristol General Store

Roadway is now clear.  

 

From: Pedigo, Lydia Sent: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 4:26 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Lane Closed - Area of 3191 S 116 Rd in BRL - Bristol General Store

 

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

802-388-4919

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

S 116 Rd (All of the North Bound lane and part of the South Bound lane) is blocked the area of 3191 S 116 Rd/The Bristol General Store due to a tractor trailer unit stuck in a ditch.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

