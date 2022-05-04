Governor Ducey Recognizes Arizona State Employees

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today expressed appreciation and gratitude for state workers on Arizona State Employee Recognition Day, thanking them for their dedication to serving the residents of one of the fastest-growing states.

“State employees have stepped up and answered the call of public service. They ensure Arizonans' needs are met, moving with speed and nimbleness to provide resources to their neighbors in every corner of the state,” said Governor Ducey. “With a customer-driven approach, state employees deliver faster services, a more efficient government and effective results for Arizonans.”

Greater efficiencies have allowed Arizona to shrink the state workforce while serving the increasing number of families and business moving to the state. Arizona’s population has grown by nearly 3 million people since 1998, yet under Governor Ducey’s leadership Arizona has the smallest state government headcount in nearly a quarter century.

Because of the governor's ongoing efforts to streamline state government, 15,000 employees continue to work remotely, saving the state more than $7 million.

“Our state employees’ important work provides a framework for a brighter future for all Arizonans," the governor said. "They are making a real difference by solidifying economic opportunity, ensuring accessible health care, conserving natural resources, and protecting life and property. We value and appreciate the service of every state employee – thank you.”

Among recent state initiatives to attract the best, qualified people is the AZHiresVets! Initiative, which aims to double the state’s veteran workforce by 2025.

In honor of Arizona State Employee Recognition Day, the governor issued a proclamation, view it HERE.

Text of the proclamation can be viewed below.

***

WHEREAS, Arizona’s state employees make a significant contribution to the well-being and quality of life for all citizens of our state; and

WHEREAS, Arizona is served by an empowered workforce of highly engaged and creative individuals who dedicate every day to serving our customers’ needs and earning the taxpayers’ trust in many essential areas including ensuring world-class education, driving economic opportunity, championing the health of people, protecting life and property, and conserving our natural resources; and

WHEREAS, state employees embody the “spirit of service” that helps make Arizona a one-of-a-kind place to live, work and play, serves as a model to other states, counties, cities, and the federal government, and will lead Arizona into the future; and

WHEREAS, Arizona is pleased to join other states across the nation on May 4, 2022, to express special appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and dedication to serving the citizens of our state.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim May 4, 2022, as

ARIZONA STATE EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION DAY

and encourage all Arizonans to recognize state employees for their hard work and dedication to the people of Arizona.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

GOVERNOR

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this sixth day of April in the year Two Thousand and Twenty-Two and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Sixth.

ATTEST:

SECRETARY OF STATE

