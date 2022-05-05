Coda Offers a Solution to Earth’s Sixth Mass Planetary Extinction
According to CNN, “The Sixth Mass Extinction . . . It's happening now, much faster than previously expected, and it's entirely our fault.””PARIS, FRANCE, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Coda,” according to Tipping Point Publishing, contains demonstratable knowledge to transcend the Laws of Quantum Physics. These detailed teachings are steps that can facilitate the “moving of mountains,” whereby stopping Earth’s Sixth Mass Planetary Extinction, this being the technique Jesus both used and prophesized of regarding its rediscovery. Coda is not a religious work, but a compendium of previously unrevealed, sacred knowledge, applicable to all humankind.
Here the author, Dane Alexander, is quick to assure that as a messenger, he has been sent not to diminish any religion, although he points out many contain blatantly, unsubstantiated, though accepted untruths. Those false dogmas, frequently scripturally contradicted, are being met with fevered global resistance among the religious elite, for which to date, Dane has survived five provable assassination attempts.
As to why Alexander was the scribe, he states that beyond an unusual background, for many decades as a Frater of an ancient spiritual society, with its earliest members being Moses, King Solomon, Jesus, Mary and Joseph, he was, “... celestially chosen to bring forth these messages at this critical time in Man’s history.” He, further expanding upon Coda’s divine nature, states its messages were received similarly as those by Saint John of Patmos.
A mere twenty-five pages in length but with incredibly layered knowledge, Alexander suggests most find Coda must be read at least three times to begin comprehending its profound truths. Tangibly demonstrating its level of holiness, according to him, is the first of seven validations, this seen on its website.
But why, after 1,697 years, is Coda being given now? For that answer, Alexander points out one must first acknowledge this planet’s series of apocalyptically growing crises.
Many in science estimate Earth has entered the Holocene or Sixth Mass Planetary Extinction cycle. According to CNN, “The Sixth Mass Extinction . . . It's happening now, much faster than previously expected, and it's entirely our fault.”
Stanford University states that the last near total planetary eradication was the Permian, ending 252 million years ago. It witnessed the elimination of over 95 percent of marine life, 70 percent of terrestrial species, and 90% of all Earth’s vegetation. One source in agreement about we currently being in the sixth, comes from the peer-reviewed journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, calling this a, “... biological annihilation that represents a frightening assault on the foundations of human civilization.”
The first of the inline falling dominos is Methane gas. According to the United States EPA: “This is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.” To which, the National Snow and Ice Data Center estimates there are about 1,400 gigatons of Methane, previously entrapped but now rising out of the melting permafrost of Siberia and Alaska.
Earth as an environmental mobile, for animals, in 2020, a World Wildlife Fund’s Living Planet article reports, “... the overall abundance of wildlife populations globally has declined by more than two-thirds in just 50 years.” Adding to that, The Guardian states, “Insects have declined by 75% in the past 50 years...” They being not only necessary for pollination, but providing food for birds, which fertilize the earth as well distribute seeds over vast distances. Although, according to American Bird Conservancy, “ ... we've lost more than a quarter of our birdlife since 1970.”
Concerning planetary warming, melting ice is creating rising sea levels, ultimately forcing inland 2.4 billion persons living within sixty miles of the planet’s 362 thousand miles of coastline. How soon will this happen? Climate.gov. says, “Models project that average sea level rise for the contiguous United States could be... 13 feet by 2150.” To which several futuristic global maps, like one on Coda’s website, show that if the ice caps melt in entirety, the total rise will be approximately 240 feet.
Additional evidence of climate’s shifting comes from the journal, Nature Climate Change: “The Southwest region of the US’s high temperatures and low precipitation has created a megadrought, the driest in 1,200 years,” leaving many scientists to believe this has been worsened by planetary deforestation. From The Guardian: “Half the world’s rainforests have been razed in a century...”
Trees are the primary contributor to creating planetary oxygen, but The World Health Organization says: “... 92 percent of the world's population breathes air containing pollutants exceeding WHO limits.
Fewer trees also mean less rain, diminished drinking water and that crucial for farming. From BBC.com comes an article: “What is causing the global water crisis? Climate change, global conflict and overpopulation are just some of the factors that are devastating the water supply in many areas around the world.”
Next of the potential dominos are asteroids. Cal Tech pointing out, “Most near-Earth asteroids range in size from about 10 feet to nearly 25 miles across.” One of a larger size is mentioned in an article by the National Geographic Society concerning Chicxulub. It plummeted into the waters off Mexico 66 million years ago, triggering a global winter, leading to the mass extinction killing off more than 75 percent of Earth's species, though even small ones are deadly. One just one hundred-fifty feet in length created a mile-across crater north of Flagstaff, Arizona.
Yet another dire aspect, Earth's oceans are in a "Great Dying," caused by global warming, this leaving marine life unable to breathe. A cycle, according to the Ocean Conservancy and Union of Concerned Scientists, states: “The World’s oceans are again seeing the devastating life-sustaining effects of higher water temperature, acidification, and deoxygenation.”
Among more, consider global pandemics: In the last two hundred years, Earth’s population has grown from one billion to a ballooning 7.9 billon. Some scientists project that in this extinction cycle survivors will fall to only 400 million planetwide.
But yes, there is hope. Alexander asserts, by using Coda’s methodologies, mankind is being divinely given the tools to save himself, his loved ones, and bring Earth back into its intended Eden.
