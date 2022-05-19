New Biblical Gospel Reveals Scathing Exposé on Abortion Laws, the Apocalypse & UFOs
Ignored Bible Passage Permits Abortion and God Gives Technique Preventing ApocalypsePHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abortion rights advocates have been struggling to appeal to a new generation until now. However, newly discovered Biblical texts may support the Landmark 1973, the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States. A reversal that will undo the privacy standard on which the decision hinged while jeopardizing abortion access to millions of women across the country. CODA slams this injudicious attack on women’s rights while tackling many of today’s unanswered questions regarding the apocalypse (climate change, et cetera) and UFO contact.
During a recent event, the author Dane Alexander said,” Abortion views are one of the most strongly held beliefs in America. However, what most discourse misses is the nuance. This is where CODA comes in. While many conservative Christians prefer to use Scripture as a justification of their position on abortion, but conveniently ignore God’s statement as to when life actually begins.
“The truth of the situation is that it should not really matter what’s the position of the Bible when it comes to abortion, mainly because the United States is not a theocracy. It may also come as a surprise for abortion opponents and their certitude that it violates God’s Word, that neither the Old nor the New mentions abortion - not even once.” Although, the passage often incorrectly cited by abortion opponents is mainly Exodus 21:22–23.
He concluded by stating, “CODA was prophesied to give both hope as well as corrective information of contradicting biblical passages, while also clarifying many other misunderstood subjects. Such as, “CODA” gives demonstrable, revelatory methods that transcend the Laws of Quantum Physics. Within CODA are revelatory new answers to not just social issues such as abortion but also UFOs or “unidentified aerial phenomena” (another hot topic in the news lately) and the apocalypse (rising sea levels driving inland 2.4billion inhabitants, possible asteroid collisions, and the Yellowstone Caldera). In other words, CODA is the last chance for God to make Himself clear on all of these issues and many more.
According to the author, Dane Alexander, by using Coda’s revelations (and ‘Coda’s’ Illumined Master Miracle Creating techniques as prophesied and used by Jesus), mankind now finally has a roadmap to life’s main unanswered questions, providing tools for saving himself, his loved ones and bringing Earth back into its intended Eden.
About the Author The author, Dane Alexander, says its revelations were divinely received, similarly to those of Saint John of Patmos. Dane, pre-ordained to having a life of spiritual teaching and for many decades a Frater of an ancient spiritual society, its earliest members being Moses, King Solomon, Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, was, “... celestially chosen to bring forth these messages.” Though God’s revelations in Coda are discredited by the religious elite, they who ignore scriptural evidence along with John 4:43-45.
Tangibly demonstrating Coda’s level of holiness, according to Alexander, the first of seven validations is seen on its website.
