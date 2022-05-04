SMARTfit announces a major software update focused on improving the health and happiness of assisted populations.
New Brain-Body Screening Assessments and Training Programs are Designed to Help Reduce Fall Risk, Improve ADL Performance, and Slow or Prevent Cognitive DeclineCAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTfit, a company well known for its gamified brain-body wellness and rehab solutions for all ages announces a major software update focused on improving the health and happiness of assisted populations.
Cathi Lamberti, SMARTfit Founder and CEO, explains, “The quarantine of seniors and patients in long-term rehab care and skilled nursing facilities emphasized the need to create advanced personalized solutions focused on their physical, cognitive and mental health that can be delivered safely in a clinic setting as well as in the privacy of their own rooms. Knowing that the loss of independence and social isolation contribute to rapid decline, we tasked our clinical experts with developing a testing and training solution for individuals using wheelchairs and walkers.”
SMARTfit’s gamified programming is designed to attract, engage, and retain clients while helping them return to physical and cognitive capabilities. Our new assisted cognitive-motor screening (That is the name of the test physical only screening correct?) assessments and programs complement those designed for independent populations. Here’s a quick summary of what you can expect:
Programming – An extensive, easy-to-use, video-supported library of pre-designed, personalized, and customizable programs.
Cognitive, physical, and brain-body (dual-task) programming for independent populations
Cognitive, physical, and brain-body (dual-task) programming for assisted populations
Brain Health MMSE – Six easy-to-implement predesigned programs designed for assisted level clients based on their MMSE scores
Assessments/Screening – Exclusive Dual Task Cost Tests (DTCT) covering strength, gait, and balance with suggested programming to improve identified weaknesses
Independent DTCT – for 55+ independent level clients
Assisted DTCT – for clients using wheelchairs or walkers (coming soon)
Assisted – Dual Task Physical Screening tests focused on assessment of fall risk
