St. Albans Barracks / Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A202053
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 25th 2022 at 1621 Hours
TOWN: Enosburg
ACCUSED: Brian Corwell Jr.
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
VICTIM: Johnathan Dufresne
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 25th 2022 at 1621 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a theft incident that had occurred in the town of Enosburg. The complainant, identified as Dufresne, advised a male had taken a gun of his and was refusing to give it back. The male in question was identified as Corwell. Investigation revealed, Corwell was in possession of the gun in question and refused to give it back to Dufresne. Ultimately, he was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on June 20th 2022 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: June 20th 2022 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: None