St. Albans Barracks / Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A202053

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 25th 2022 at 1621 Hours

TOWN: Enosburg

ACCUSED: Brian Corwell Jr.

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

VICTIM: Johnathan Dufresne

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 25th 2022 at 1621 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a theft incident that had occurred in the town of Enosburg. The complainant, identified as Dufresne, advised a male had taken a gun of his and was refusing to give it back. The male in question was identified as Corwell. Investigation revealed, Corwell was in possession of the gun in question and refused to give it back to Dufresne. Ultimately, he was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on June 20th 2022 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: June 20th 2022 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None