THE NFL PLAYER’S ASSOCIATION AND E360TV OFFERING PLAYERS ACCESS TO DISCOUNTED VIDEO CREATION SERVICES
Exclusive Program Allows Players Unprecedented Access to Create Video Programming
As a former NFL player with the New York Jets, hosting my own live streaming broadcast show with e360tv has empowered endless possibilities...”IRVINE, CA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NFL Players Association, OneTeam Partners, and e360tv have announced an agreement for e360tv to provide discounted video creation and streaming services for current and former NFL players. With the Player’s Media program, NFLPA members will have access to deeply discounted media toolsets and individual coaching to allow players to create exclusive video streaming media. e360tv is proud to become a valued NFLPA reward partner.
These scheduled media events will be streamed across all online and “over the top” (OTT) media outlets including Roku, Amazon Fire, AppleTV, AndroidTV, IOS, Android Mobile, the web, and social media outlets such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Shows will also stream on e360tv’s specialty channel Adrenaline, available in markets around the world.
NFLPA members will have full editorial control of their content, telling engaging stories about their careers, unique experiences, and other aspects of their lives off the field. The Player’s Media program allows members to share experiences in a variety of formats, ranging from solo presentations to panel discussions and semi-documentary productions. It’s a whole new style of sports storytelling and one previously available to only a select few.
Shafer Suggs, a current host on F3, which streams on e360tv, remarks: “As a former NFL player with the New York Jets, hosting my own live streaming broadcast show with e360tv has empowered endless possibilities from telling my own personal story, building a brand, and generating endless revenue streams through sponsorship opportunities”.
The e360tv Network is a live and on-demand streaming OTT service e with apps available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Android mobile, IOS, and at e360tv.com, and will provide deeply discounted services as a part of its affiliation with NFLPA.
The NFLPA is the union for current NFL players and the premier organization for serving all former NFL players. OneTeam Partners, the group licensing partner of the NFLPA leading their digital media business, facilitated the new partnership. The e360tv Network has emerged as a premier provider of streaming video content, allowing individual contributors to gain access to the global digital streaming and OTT television markets since 2015.
For more information on this service, see our website or contact Shafer Suggs at info@e360tv.com.
About OneTeam Partners
OneTeam launched as a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA), and RedBird Capital Partners to maximize the collective value of athletes’ rights across group licensing, marketing, media and investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the athletes of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women’s National Team PA, WNBPA, U.S. Rugby PA and the League of Legends Championship Series PA. OneTeam also has several collegiate partnerships that include Altius Sports, Fanatics, INFLCR, Opendorse and Panini America.
