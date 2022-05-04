Travel Expert Rick Steves Explores Trails at the Top Northwest Corner of Home State of Washington in New Video Episode
Rick Explores Miles of Forest and Bayside Nature Walks in the Uppermost West Corner of the Continental US—All Within the City Limits of Bellingham, WashingtonBELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (BELLINGHAM, WA) Visit Bellingham | Whatcom County announces the release of the fourth of four video segments hosted by Rick Steves which feature his explorations of Whatcom County, Washington. Episode four, “Outdoor Adventures Inside Bellingham City Limits,” was filmed in March, 2022 and shows Steves roaming the maintained trails of Bellingham and even playing the state of Washington’s official sport: pickleball. Steves discovers 80+ miles of walks through forests and ferns, by lakes and waterfalls, and along Bellingham Bay while learning about the sporting events and community culture of the region. The episode can be found at https://www.seattletimes.com/sponsored/outdoor-adventure-inside-bellingham-city-limits-with-rick-steves/ and also at https://www.Bellingham.org/ricksteves.
This fourth episode was filmed, directed, and produced by POLLACK PICTURES of Bellingham, WA, under the creative direction of Seattle Times Content Studio, Rick Steves, and Visit Bellingham | Whatcom County.
As an example of what is in all four segments, Steves visits a working oyster farm (Drayton Harbor Oyster Farm), learns about turning Washington apples into alcohol (Bellewood Farms), plays an original 1927 movie palace Wurlitzer pipe organ (Mount Baker Theatre), and visits a waterfall with a WPA-era bridge in the heart of Bellingham (Whatcom Falls Park). Steves’ fans can find all four videos at Bellingham.org/RickSteves.
Whatcom County is in the top northwest corner of the state of Washington, bordering both Canada and the Salish Sea. Some experiences and places featured in these videos include the bayside Chrysalis Inn, Bellwether Hotel, Blaine by the Sea, Boundary Bay Brewery, Sustainable Connections’ Eat Local Initiatives, Peace Arch State Park, Downtown Bellingham Arts District, Fairhaven District, Lynden farmlands, the Schooner Zodiac, Whatcom Museum, Spark Museum of Electricity, Whatcom Events’ races, the facilities and managed areas of City of Bellingham Parks Department, and the gorgeous coast regions of Whatcom County.
Visit Bellingham | Whatcom County is an independent, 501 (c)(6) nonprofit economic development organization whose purpose is to improve the economy by marketing Bellingham Whatcom County as a premier, year-round visitor, sports, outdoor recreation, arts and cultural, and meetings destination, which supports all travel, tourism, and hospitality businesses and nonprofits in Whatcom County.
Amy Guerra
Visit Bellingham | Whatcom County
+1 360-671-3990
email us here
Rick Steves in Whatcom County Episode Four Teaser