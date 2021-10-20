Travel Expert Rick Steves Enjoys His Home State's Arts & Culture in New Video Episode filmed in Whatcom County, WA
Steves Explores Arts Districts, Exhibits, and a work by Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest while in the Uppermost West Corner of the Continental US
So thrilled Rick Steves explored here while not in Europe! He is such a gracious guest and is welcome back up here anytime. What an honor to share this peek into our culturally rich area.”BELLINGHAM, WA, US, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Bellingham | Whatcom County announces the release of the third of three video segments hosted by Rick Steves which feature his explorations of Whatcom County, Washington. Episode three, “Arts & Culture,” shows Steves exploring the Fairhaven and Downtown Arts Districts of Bellingham, touring exhibits, and even soaking up some historic maritime culture in the uppermost Pacific Northwest. Produced and distributed by Seattle Times Content Studio, the third of the three episodes is now live on Seattle Times' Website (https://www.seattletimes.com/sponsored/rick-steves-discovers-arts-and-culture-in-whatcom-county-washington/) and also at https://www.Bellingham.org/ricksteves.
— Amy Guerra, Visit Bellingham | Whatcom County
This segment also features a work by Lummi Nation member and Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest. Priest is Washington’s first indigenous state poet laureate, and she reads an original piece in the episode set to the sweeping backdrop of the ancestral homelands of the Coast Salish People who have lived in the Salish Sea basin since time immemorial. Priest visited Steves in his Edmonds, Washington studio to record her poem.
As an example of what is in all three segments, Steves visits a working oyster farm (Drayton Harbor Oyster Farm), learns about turning Washington apples into alcohol (Bellewood Farms), and actually plays an original 1927 movie palace Wurlitzer pipe organ (Mount Baker Theatre). Steves’ fans can find all three videos at Bellingham.org/RickSteves.
Whatcom County is in the top northwest corner of the state of Washington, bordering both Canada and the Salish Sea. Some experiences and places featured in these videos include the bayside Bellwether Hotel, Blaine by the Sea, Aslan Brewing, Sustainable Connections’ Eat Local Initiatives, Peace Arch State Park, Downtown Bellingham Arts District, Fairhaven District, Lynden farmlands, the Schooner Zodiac, Whatcom Museum, Spark Museum of Electricity, and the gorgeous coast regions of Whatcom County.
The videos were filmed, directed, and produced by All is Well Studios out of Seattle, WA, under the creative direction of Seattle Times Content Studio, Rick Steves, and Visit Bellingham | Whatcom County.
Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism is an independent, 501 (c)(6) nonprofit economic development organization whose purpose is to improve the economy by marketing Bellingham Whatcom County as a premier, year-round visitor, sports, outdoor recreation, arts and cultural, and meetings destination, which supports all travel, tourism, and hospitality businesses and nonprofits in Whatcom County.
