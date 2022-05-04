Submit Release
30 Days to the MLTI Student Conference- MLTI Launches High Altitude Balloon!

The 19th Annual MLTI Student Conference will be held virtually on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 8:30am-2:00pm for registered 7&th grade MLTI students. This year’s theme is MLTI launches space2connect, and with the partnership of the UMaine High Altitude Ballooning program, MLTI will be launching a high-altitude balloon into space!

The high-altitude balloon will launch into the stratosphere and can reach up to 118,000 feet or more! MLTI students will be able to track the flight and learn about the recovery of the payload including an estimation of where the balloon will land! MLTI schools attending the conference will receive a special gift that traveled in the balloon up to space that can be displayed in their schools for years to come!

The UMaine High Altitude Ballooning program is made possible by Dr. Rick Eason with funding from the Maine Space Grant Consortium. To learn more about this program please visit the Website- https://umaine.edu/hab/.

For more information, please visit the MLTI Student Conference page or contact Brandi Cota at Brandi.M.Cota@Maine.Gov.

