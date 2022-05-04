Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,153 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Kemp Signs Inform Consumers Act to Combat Organized Retail Crime

GEORGIA, May 4 - Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed SB 332, also known as the Inform Consumers Act, which prevents criminals from selling goods stolen from retail stores on any online marketplace platform. The legislation establishes financial and contact information requirements for high-volume sellers to online marketplaces and requires that such platforms establish an option for consumers to report suspicious activity. It also requires sellers to provide their contact information to consumers when their annual revenue on the marketplace exceeds $20,000. Sellers who do not comply will be prohibited from using the online marketplaces further, and the Attorney General is now empowered to enforce compliance with these disclosure requirements.

"Here in Georgia, we will do everything possible to curb crime and make life difficult for those who break the law," said Governor Kemp. "With SB 332, we're dealing another blow to the organized gangs that steal from Georgia shops and stores by making it much harder for them to profit from their heists.

"I want to thank Senator John Albers as well as Representative Houston Gaines for carrying this legislation and seeing it across the finish line. I also want to thank the members of the General Assembly who voted for this bill to help us keep up the fight against criminals."

You just read:

Gov. Kemp Signs Inform Consumers Act to Combat Organized Retail Crime

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.