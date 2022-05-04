Gov. Kemp Signs Inform Consumers Act to Combat Organized Retail Crime

GEORGIA, May 4 - Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed SB 332, also known as the Inform Consumers Act, which prevents criminals from selling goods stolen from retail stores on any online marketplace platform. The legislation establishes financial and contact information requirements for high-volume sellers to online marketplaces and requires that such platforms establish an option for consumers to report suspicious activity. It also requires sellers to provide their contact information to consumers when their annual revenue on the marketplace exceeds $20,000. Sellers who do not comply will be prohibited from using the online marketplaces further, and the Attorney General is now empowered to enforce compliance with these disclosure requirements.

"Here in Georgia, we will do everything possible to curb crime and make life difficult for those who break the law," said Governor Kemp. "With SB 332, we're dealing another blow to the organized gangs that steal from Georgia shops and stores by making it much harder for them to profit from their heists.

"I want to thank Senator John Albers as well as Representative Houston Gaines for carrying this legislation and seeing it across the finish line. I also want to thank the members of the General Assembly who voted for this bill to help us keep up the fight against criminals."