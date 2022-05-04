Concierge Auctions Reaches Record Sales Volume with over $200 Million in the First Quarter of 2022

Largest house ever built in the urban world at 105,000sf Turnkey resort-style estate in exclusive gated community Unmatched penthouse apartment on coveted Worth Avenue 838 feet of ocean frontage along Oahu’s famous North Shore

Concierge Auctions closed out the first quarter of 2022, reaching over $200 million in total sales volume in the global luxury real estate auction sector.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions closed out the first quarter of 2022, reaching over $200 million in total sales volume in the global luxury real estate auction sector, remaining the No. 1 choice to sell the world’s most distinguished properties, and achieving record prices. With the industry’s most comprehensive database of high-net-worth property connoisseurs, the firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with buyers via a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform.

Global Expansion

Concierge Auctions kicked off 2022 by growing its global activity to 32 countries and 46 states, averaged over six bidders per auction, and continued to expand its database of high-net-worth real estate buyers, sellers, and agents, to 800,000 contacts, including 3,500 billionaires, 13,500 private clients, and more than 165,000 weekly email subscribers.

Strategic Partnership and Acquisition: Sotheby’s And Realogy

In November 2021, Concierge Auctions announced that it was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

“This joint partnership presents a unique opportunity to benefit from two of the most established and renowned companies in the industries that we serve—real estate and auction—and to be part of an even greater vision,” said Chad Roffers, Concierge Auctions Co-Founder and President. “We look forward to helping more clients than ever before sell their one-of-a-kind real estate assets to the world’s most capable buyers, with speed and certainty.”

The firm continues to partner with all real estate companies, and through these additional resources and reach, service all brands and clientele better than ever before.

Record-Breaking Sales

Concierge Auctions continued to break records in Q1, including the firm’s fifth world record for the highest price ever achieved for a residence at auction with the sale of The One, America’s largest residence, for over $141 million in cooperation with multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agents Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates. The sale of The One reached nearly 50% higher than Concierge Auctions’ previous world record, Beverly Hills’ Villa Firenze in 2021.

“We're routinely asked to do the remarkable, which is to sell one of a kind properties in the most time efficient manner possible. Our platform does that with precision," stated Roffers. "We delivered what the seller and buyer wanted—a time-certain and efficient sale. In a world of limited inventory and multiple offers, our platform is the most efficient way to connect buyers and sellers.”

Additional Q1 marquee sales include 75-877 Keaolani Drive, in cooperation with Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, a private turnkey resort-style estate in the exclusive Keaolani community; 259 Worth Avenue, in cooperation with Saira Gonzalez Rosado of Izamal Real Estate, a 12,000± square foot penthouse atop Tiffany & Co in Palm Beach; and 56-1089 Kamehameha Highway #16-19, in cooperation with Matt Beall of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers and Anthony Provenzano and Matthew Davis of Chaney Brooks & Company LLC, one of the last available oceanfront lots on Oahu's famous North Shore.

“Once again, in just six weeks, the combined efforts of our team and the Concierge Auctions team resulted in a successful sale,” said listing agent, Carrie Nicholson. “The services and global reach they provide are truly remarkable and offer an unmatched ability to bring a field of highly-qualified buyers to the auction. We cannot wait to be back in action once again in the near future.”

An Agent-Friendly, Tech-Forward Tool

Born out of the luxury real estate industry with an extensive network of independent luxury agents and high-net-worth clients, Concierge Auctions’ technology platform serves as an additional tool for agents to market and sell unique, one-of-a-kind luxury properties around the world.

Offering a more efficient method for buying and selling the world’s finest homes, the Concierge Auctions platform allows buyers to digitally place bids from around the world. In just three months, the firm has attracted nearly one million website pageviews from 218 countries.

The firm has maintained alliances with leading brokerages around the world, including Sotheby's International Realty, Engel & Völkers Americas and Canada, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, Better Homes and Gardens, ERA Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America, Luxury Portfolio International, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, Leverage Global Partners, Naef Prestige Knight Frank, and more.

Giving Back: Key For Key®

In partnership with Giveback Homes, Concierge Auctions’ Key For Key® giving model has guaranteed that for every home the firm sells, a home is built for a family in need. Since 2017, the program’s origin year, Concierge Auctions has committed to build nearly 400 homes to date.

Luxury Homes Index

Also released in Q1, the sixth edition of the Concierge Auctions Luxury Homes Index analyzes the 10 highest sales in 56 top luxury markets across the United States to determine the impact that the number of days a high-end property is on the market has on its final sale price.

In this new 2022 edition, Concierge Auctions’ research shows that even with the highest of luxury sales continuing to take longer to sell than the rest of the real estate market at large, either selling quickly and achieving a higher percentage of original list price or lingering on the market and ultimately selling at a significant discount, they are following similar trends, selling more quickly and achieving higher prices than in prior years. Of the 56 markets, the total Days On Market evaluated in 2021 was 349 days, a 29.4% decrease from the 491 days in 2020, and the average price of top sales evaluated in 2021 was $20,298,593. This is a 34% increase from $15,145,856 in 2020. Only 49% of these properties sold in under 180 days.

Growth and Achievements

Concierge Auctions continues to grow their dominant footprint in the luxury real estate market. The firm recently announced that Jeff Rhoades and Jana Willardsen have joined the company’s business development team. As industry veterans, Rhoades and Willardsen will primarily focus on bringing in new business and building and growing strategic relationships. Concierge Auctions also recently promoted Mario Vargas to Vice President of Corporate Development; Daniel Sparkman to Vice President of Auction Operations; Tracy Remlinger to Director of Sales Training; John Erlinger to Auction Director; and Phil Dobson, Carolyn McCarthy, Adam Moorhouse, and Jimmy Faulkner as Directors of Project Management. The firm is actively sourcing for a Chief Financial Officer and sales roles in business development, project management, as well as additional roles in marketing, sales, and technology.

Lastly, Concierge Auctions accomplished their first property to be featured at the infamous Sotheby’s in New York. The firm also had their first inclusion with Sotheby’s in Hong Kong, as their properties were hand-picked to bring global exposure and to be positioned alongside the finest luxury items in the world.

"As the largest auction marketplace for high-end homes, we have one of the most comprehensive databases in the industry, and are active in 32 countries and 46 U.S. states. As of our first quarter in partnership with Sotheby's and Realogy, we have already hit over $200 million in total sales volume and are just getting started," said Laura Brady, Concierge Auctions Co-Founder and CEO.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.