Nutrify Today Announces the C-Suite Summit is Nearing Full Capacity

The Summit is offering nutraceutical C-Suite executives a chance to learn about new avenues for revenue generation.”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrify Today, the world’s first AI-powered nutraceutical platform has announced its first annual Nutrify C-Suite Summit scheduled for June 17, 2022, in Mumbai, India, which is now 90% sold out. The Summit will enable companies within the nutraceutical, food tech, and pharma arenas to conduct business easier and become part of the ASINDOUS (Asia-Indo-US) HIGHWAY, using enhanced and coordinated business practices and guidelines.
The event is bringing together senior executives composed of buyers with sellers as well as government leaders from key ASEAN countries, India, and the U.S.
Amit Srivastava, Chief Catalyst for Nutrify Today and member of the Nutra Task Force, Office of PSA to the Government of India, said “The main objective of this event is to create growth and investment opportunities. The Summit is offering C-Suite executives from nutraceutical finished dosages, ingredients, food tech, and pharma companies with an interest in nutraceuticals, regulatory lobbies, government, investors, pre-screen start-ups, and regulators of partnering countries with a chance to learn about new avenues for revenue generation.”
According to Sheldon Baker, Baker Dillon Group Chief Executive Officer, and Summit U.S. representative, the event will include policymakers, and national and international leaders from the nutraceutical industry, academia, government offices, and research fraternity. “The conference discussions will help open doors for the transformation required to do a larger amount of global nutraceutical business between ASINDOUS member countries,” noted Baker.
C-Suite Summit speakers announced to date include Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, OmniActive Health, Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham Inc, Rajen Manicka, CEO and Managing Director, Lynda Doyle, president and CEO, Avant Nutrition, Jon Benninger, vice president and market leader, SupplySide Holista Colltech, H.E. Tomasz Zaleski, Chairman of the Royal Office UAE, Dr. Rajiv Tandon, Director-Health, RTI International India, Lekh Juneja, Executive Vice President, Kameda Seika Co Ltd; Japan, Salwa Abdul Aziz Zein, Chief Executive Officer, The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi , U.A.E , Yoni Glickman, Board Chairman, Qualitas Health, Sumeet Chandana- Partner; Ernst and Young (EnY) India, Dr. Shady Saleem, President Arabic Society of Fetal Medicine and Surgery, Egypt, Dr. Kalpana Bhaskaran, Head, Applied Nutrition Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore, Vikas Bansi, Vice President, Jubilant Pharmaceuticals, India, Dhawal Katkar, Vice President, OTC, Glenmark, India, Rakshit Mehta, President, Euro Alliance, Switzerland, and Umesh Kumar, President, Cellchem, Canada.
For information about attendee admission and sponsorship visit www.nutrifycsuitesummit.com or email hello@nutrifytoday.com. Interested U.S. companies may also email sheldon@nutraink.com.
Bangalore, India-based Nutrify Today is the world’s first idea to commercialization platform helping develop and generate business at 50% of the usual time for its member companies. The Nutrify Today platform includes over 15,000 executives from the nutraceutical industry, government agencies, investors, and regulators from India, as well as leading key global markets.
