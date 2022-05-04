Traffic Detour to Begin for T-539 Baltzer Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, May 9, for work to begin on the T-539 (Baltzer Road) bridge rehabilitation project in Friedens, Stonycreek Township, Somerset County.

Beginning Monday, traffic will utilize a 4.9-mile detour that will follow Route 1007 (Shanksville Road), T-807 (Kimmel Road), and T-539 (Baltzer Road). The detour will be in place no longer than July 4.

Work on this project consists of the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, along with roadway approach work and guiderail and signage upgrades.

This bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Ft. Littleton. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101