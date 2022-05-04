Temporary Boat Ramp Closure – Walker’s Point Recreation Area, Lake Madison

May 4, 2022

MADISON, S.D. - The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department (GFP) will be temporarily closing the boat ramp at Walker’s Point Recreation Area on Lake Madison.

The current ramp will be replaced and extended into slightly deeper water, allowing boat and watercraft launching in lower water conditions.

"GFP continues to see low-water challenges across the state," said GFP Planning and Development Administrator, Adam Kulesa. "Access issues are a priority, and we will continue to address specific ramp issues as they are needed."

While the ramp is closed, users are encouraged to use the Payne Waterfowl Production Area ramp located on the west end of Lake Madison. Current low-water conditions may create challenging launching conditions for some types of watercraft, so please use the proper precautions.

The Walker’s Point ramp project is estimated to take approximately 3 weeks weather permitting. The ramp will be closed beginning May 11. The project is estimated to take approximately 3 weeks.

"We want to thank users for their patience and understanding while this improvement project is being implemented," Kulesa said. "If you have any questions, please contact me or our local department staff at 605-773-5526."

ADAM KULESA - Adam.Kulesa@state.sd.us or 605.773.5526