Open Book Extracts Announces Completion of Phase 1 of Toxicology and Safety Assessment for CBG, CBN, and CBC
Open Book Extracts, a foremost ingredient manufacturer and product development manufacturer and supplier focused on cannabinoid-enabled (CBD) health and wellness.
The company contracted with AIBMR Life Sciences to conduct a battery of toxicological studies to investigate safety consumption.
We are thrilled to advance cannabinoid science with the safety results from this landmark study. This is an important milestone in our pursuit of GRAS or NDI status.”ROXBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of the industry’s most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, has announced the completion of phase one of the toxicology and safety results for their cannabinoid ingredients cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN), and cannabichromene (CBC). OBX contracted respected scientific and regulatory consulting firm, AIBMR Life Sciences, Inc, to conduct a battery of toxicological studies to investigate the safety of the consumption of its CBG, CBN, and CBC that will support a Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) independent conclusion or New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) application.
The report concluded that the test articles were non-mutagenic, non-clastogenic, and non-genotoxic. The toxicological assessment is the first known published data of its kind since the 1980 Rosenkrantz et al. 's publication with respect to toxicology data on CBD, Cannabichromene, and hashish oil. The battery of GLP/OECD compliant studies is a major contribution to the advancement of the science of hemp-derived CBD.
The investment in this toxicological assessment demonstrates OBX’s commitment to furthering the science behind cannabinoid ingredients.
Chelsea Pipkin, OBX vice president of Quality Assurance, said, “Until today, there have been no comprehensive toxicological safety assessments completed on minor cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, and CBC. The completion and publication of these safety studies on these ingredients in a peer-reviewed academic journal specializing in toxicology is a monumental step forward in putting competent and reliable science behind a product. The public should applaud this effort as well as the time and expense it required.”
Dave Neundorfer, OBX chief executive officer added, “We are thrilled to advance cannabinoid science and are very pleased with the safety results from this landmark study. This is an important milestone in our pursuit of GRAS or NDI status. As an organization, our commitment to safety remains paramount. We look forward to setting the bar for all cannabinoid manufacturers in the market and encourage them to conduct similar toxicological assessments on their own base raw materials.”
Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of Ph.D. chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. For more information, visit https://openbookextracts.com/.
