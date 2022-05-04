EpicVIN Partners with Blockchain Based Vehicle Data Marketplace Vinchain to Protect Car Buyers and Sellers

Establish cooperation Illustration Instagram posts

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL (date) – EpicVIN announced today the online automotive marketplace is partnering with VINchain, a pioneer blockchain based vehicle data marketplace. The EpicVIN marketplace is a one-stop online shopping experience that connects shoppers to new and used cars from auto dealers across the country.

Next Generation Vehicle History Reporting Powered by Blockchain

EpicVIN’s vehicle database is powered by Autoinspect.us LLC, a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)-approved data provider. With the addition of blockchain technology to EpicVIN’s vehicle history reporting service, information stored in the company’s vehicle history database is more efficient to access and more reliable to use. Data protected by blockchain technology cannot be altered or changed without permission, and each change is logged in the system for all users to see.

EpicVIN is an industry leader in vehicle history reporting. The company’s partnership with VINchain ensures it remains on the cutting edge of client service, allowing EpicVIN customers to confirm vehicle report information through the Vinchain system. With one click, shoppers can view unique vehicle details, knowing the data cannot be altered without alerting all blockchain users.

EpicVIN Integrates with Vinchain Marketplace in Realtime

VINchain is the world’s first blockchain based marketplace dedicated to car data transfers. It provides a secure data exchange between system participants, which includes vehicle manufactures, insurance companies, automotive dealers, service stations, buyers, and sellers. The company’s new mobile app VINchain Vehicle Care offers car owners user-friendly proof of vehicle history, including safe and secure storage, service reminders, vehicle notes, and blockchain-confirmed vehicle history reporting.

The VINchain platform provides users a set of tools empowered with VINchain tokens for fast data transaction, which represents the future fuel of the automotive industry. It is the first readymade platform to host the whole data exchange process within one secure system. Together, EpicVIN and VINchain now deliver secure data transfer on behalf of manufacturers, vehicle data aggregators, dealers, banks, insurance companies, buyers, and sellers.

EpicVIN’s vehicle report data is based on a unique 17-character VIN and provides information from a secure database of over 350 million records. Each EpicVIN vehicle report provides important vehicle purchasing information, including odometer readings, title details, junk and salvage titles, flood damage or accident history, lemon history, service records, and vehicle use records (i.e., taxi, rental, or police vehicle).

Blockchain technology is the future of vehicle history reporting. Together, EpicVIN and VINchain are making purchasing a used vehicle simple and secure. For sellers, securing and saving vehicle history data is easier than ever. Instant-access to vehicle history reporting information increases the sale price for individuals and automotive dealers. For manufactures, safe and secure storage of vehicle history data, powered by consistent vehicle service alerts, helps improve the lifetime use, service, and price of each vehicle. To protect new and used vehicle purchases now and in the future – EpicVIN is delivering the future of blockchain technology, today.

Learn more: https://epicvin.com/

Media Contact: Lily Foster, Marketing Manager | 954-639-4497 | lily@epicvin.com