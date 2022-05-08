New Soho Crib colors open a world of design possibilities at dadada Baby

dadada Baby New Soho Crib Collection Denim Color dadada Baby new Soho Crib Collection Meringue Color dadada Baby New Soho Crib Collection Sage Color

Just in time for spring and summer babies, dadada Baby is launching three new colors in their Soho Crib collection: meringue, sage, and denim.

UNITED STATES, May 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring 2022 fashion and design is all about maximizing.After a few years in and out of lockdown, the mood in design studios and on runways can be summed up in a simple, spring-ready word: colorful. The design team at modern nursery furniture purveyor dadada Baby never misses an opportunity to celebrate, and is thrilled to introduce three on-trend new colors in their Soho Crib collection , just in time to welcome your spring or summer baby!Soho’s mid-century modern lines have previously been available in shades that compliment its Scandinavian minimalist vibe – white and natural beech. In May of 2022, dadada Baby is adding three exciting new finishes to the collection. Meringue, the new neutral on the scene, is a creamy alternative to bright white for a warm, inviting, and deliciously restful nursery. Sage, a soft, nature-inspired modern green, pairs perfectly with brights, pastels, and natural accents. And Denim is a tried-and-true classic blue designed to blend seamlessly with both modern and traditional aesthetics.In keeping with dadada Baby’s commitment to baby’s safety as the first priority, all three new colors are created with baby-safe finishes that meet and exceed the highest industry standards for environmental wellness. These durable pieces are designed to grow with baby, from secure newborn sleeps to teething toddler nibbles. When little ones are ready to transition to a big kid bed, the Soho Crib transforms into a toddler bed with the addition of the dadada Baby conversion kit.This won’t be the end of new colors for Soho – dadada Baby plans to continue to expand the palette for their best-selling design, with additional (top secret!) new shades arriving in June.About dadada Baby:Dadada Baby believes that modern parents desire and deserve the opportunity to invest in furniture that aligns with their values. With over 80 years of experience in the furniture industry, dadada Baby cribs, dressers, and rocking chairs are crafted in Italy with all the beauty and care of classic Italian design, merged with a modern sensibility, baby-safe technology, and eco-awareness that make them the perfect timeless purchase for today’s parents and caretakers. In a culture becoming increasingly aware of the consequences of disposable, poorly constructed products, dadada Baby pieces provide an opportunity for families to make an eco-minded investment without compromising on style.Products are available for order now online at a variety of independent retail establishments or visit www.dadadababy.com to find a retailer closest to you.

New Soho Colors Spring 2022 Video