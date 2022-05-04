California Prisons Hosts Recruitment Events for Correctional Officers

Department’s recruitment efforts will focus on looking for individuals to help others change their lives and make our communities safer; assist in rehabilitative and public safety mission

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is working hard to hire a diverse group of correctional officers over the next year. CDCR is specifically looking for individuals inspired by making a positive difference in the lives of others while helping carry out the department’s rehabilitative and public safety missions.

The department is implementing various programs across the state designed to improve rehabilitation opportunities for individuals entrusted to the department’s care. Correctional officers play an integral role in the continuity and availability of these programs, and in the daily lives of those preparing for better opportunities and success upon their release.

“We are looking for people who are passionate about making a difference, who have the compassion to see past someone’s worst moments, and the resilience to know it just takes one interaction to positively change someone’s life,” CDCR Secretary Kathleen Allison said.

CDCR offers correctional officers one of the most competitive salaries nationwide starting at $4,920 a month, not including incentives or wages for overtime worked. With incentives, top step pay for officers climbs to over $103,000 per year. The department also provides exceptional retirement and benefit packages.

Job requirements include:

High school diploma or GED

Proof of U.S. citizenship or have applied for citizenship

At least 20 years of age; must be 21 at time of appointment

Pass a drug test screening

Provide history of law-abiding behavior

Legally be able to own, possess and have custody or control of a firearm or other weapons authorized by CDCR

Potential candidates must also pass a written test, physical fitness test, vision screening, psychological evaluation, pre-employment medical examination and a background investigation. The application and selection process can take between nine and 12 months. After completing the selection process, candidates are offered positions throughout the state and can select their location based on institutional need and availability.

Candidates accepting a job offer attend a 13-week academy training at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt. During the academy, cadets earn $3,999 a month as well as benefits.

After just two years as a correctional officer, there are numerous opportunities for promotion and advancement to correctional sergeant, lieutenant, captain and higher. There are many different types of positions for peace officers while working at an institution; including, K9 officer, transportation, tower watch, visiting, investigative services, health care guarding, and administration.

CDCR will be hosting virtual career fairs every 3rd Wednesday to offer quick and convenient access to recruiters ready to answer your questions! Register here: CDCR – Virtual Career Fair (cacorrectionsofficer.us)

To access the online application visit: https://pass.cdcr.ca.gov/application.

In-person recruitment events are also available statewide:

State of CA Law Enforcement Career Fair – May 7, 2022, 10 am – 2 pm @ DMV Sac Office. Register Here

May 7, 2022, 10 am – 2 pm @ DMV Sac Office. Register Here One Stop Testing Event – May 21, 2022, 9 am – 5 pm @ Crescent City, CA. Register Here

May 21, 2022, 9 am – 5 pm @ Crescent City, CA. Register Here CO Jumpstart Event – written, physical fitness test, live scan, start background process all in one day. Southern – June 4 th in Lancaster, CA Northern – June 11 th in Sacramento, CA Central – June 25 th in Soledad, CA

written, physical fitness test, live scan, start background process all in one day. Fast Track Event – Offered in conjunction with Jumpstart, Fast Track is offered for candidates with limited legal and medical histories who are willing to accept assignment to one of the department’s priority prisons. In exchange, these candidates have an expedited background investigation and may be eligible for hire 4-5 months after beginning the hiring process.

