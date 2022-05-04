CarepathRx Technology and Healthcare Informatics Pharmacy Student Rotation

University of Michigan College of Pharmacy is the first to partner with CarepathRx Technology Solutions on this exciting student opportunity.

MERCER ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarepathRx is proud to launch an Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience (APPE) Nontraditional - Technology and Healthcare Informatics rotation in collaboration with the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. This innovative program is designed to provide a five-week rotation for pharmacy students (PharmD) in their fourth year of enrollment.

DromosPTM, a CarepathRx Technology Solutions’ company, is a cloud-based software application focused on Patient Therapy Management, analytics, and workflow processes tailored to specialty pharmacies.

“I am honored and excited to launch this learning experience with the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy,” said Jonathan Van Lare, PharmD, Director of Specialty Pharmacy at CarepathRx Technology Solutions and newly appointed Adjunct Clinical Instructor with the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. “The latest advances in pharmacy technology play a pivotal role in patient care, and I am confident that our students will benefit greatly from this non-traditional rotation."

Topics addressed in the new Technology and Healthcare Informatics rotation will include:
• Educating patients & healthcare professionals on the safe use of specialty medication
• Disease state overviews
• Side effects and side effect management
• Accreditation requirements (URAC and ACHC)
• Therapy goals
• Medication administration
• Adherence tips
• Required labs
• Quality of life
• Validated measurement tools
• Medication and disease state-specific interventions

About CarepathRx Technology Solutions and DromosPTM
CarepathRx Technology Solutions delivers the industry’s most advanced telepharmacy and technology platforms to support patients across the healthcare continuum. Our technology interfaces directly with hospital EHR and dispensing systems to manage complexities associated with specialty pharmacy and transitions of care.

DromosPTM is a cloud-based software application focused on Patient Therapy Management, analytics, and workflow processes for specialty pharmacies. DromosPTM fills a gap in this rapidly growing industry by addressing the complexities of pharmacy accreditation, while providing a highly flexible and configurable platform that adapts to the way your specialty pharmacy operates. For more information about DromosPTM, visit www.dromosrx.com.

CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 19 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 2,000 employees nationwide.

