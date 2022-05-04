Saskatchewan Announces Funding of $532,000 to Train Indigenous Job Seekers in the Hospitality and Tourism Sector

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has announced one-time funding of $532,000 to provide training support for Indigenous job seekers to develop the skills they need to enter the hospitality and tourism sector.

The Hospitality and Tourism program is in response to labour needs and aims to improve the employment rate of Indigenous people in the Saskatchewan workforce. The funding will support approximately 100 Indigenous job seekers to increase their skills to enter or advance their employment in the hospitality and tourism sector.

"Hospitality and tourism showcase our rich culture, history, and traditions and are further enriched by Indigenous participation," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "The Hospitality and Tourism program will help to improve the participation of Indigenous people in our provincial economy and provide a skilled workforce to help drive Saskatchewan's economic growth."

The hospitality and tourism program has two components:

The first component of the program will assist Indigenous job seekers to secure employment and focus on developing employability skills, skills training, job specific training including required certification, a work placement with an employer, as well as coaching and mentoring. During this phase of the program, eligible participants will receive an hourly wage for the time they attend the program; and

The second component of the program will provide supports to employers and the successful new hires, as well as to their existing Indigenous employees that would benefit from mentoring to advance in their positions within the sector. Job coaching and mentoring will be provided for up to six weeks.

The program is funded through the Canada-Saskatchewan Labour Market Transfer Agreements and will be offered by YWCA Prince Albert and File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council Development (FHQTC) Regina.

For more information on the program, contact SaskJobs Career Services directly at 1-833-613-0485 or careerservices@gov.sk.ca.

