Two Teams Proceed To RFP For New Weyburn General Hospital

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2022

Two qualified teams will move forward to the next stage of the competitive selection process to build the new Weyburn General Hospital. The new hospital will include 25 acute care beds and a 10-bed mental health in-patient unit transferred from Tatagwa View. It will also include an EMS garage and an adjacent heliport to support safer and more efficient patient transport.

Two teams responded to the province's Request for Qualifications, which closed March 3, 2022. After evaluating the responses, both teams have been invited to move forward to the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage:

PCL Construction Management Inc.

Wright Construction Western Inc.

PCL Construction Management Inc, founded in Stoughton in 1906, is a group of independent construction companies that form Canada's largest general contracting firm. PCL Construction is the Construction Manager for the Government of Saskatchewan's Saskatoon Remand Centre project.

Saskatoon-based Wright Construction Western Inc. has been operating in Saskatchewan since 1905. Wright Construction's team recently constructed the new Legacy Park Elementary School and community recreation centre in Weyburn.

"We are very pleased to have two qualified Saskatchewan companies in the running to bring us closer to construction of the new Weyburn General Hospital," Education Minister and Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley. "We are eager to see the building take shape and look forward to the facility's opening in the future."

"This is a critical milestone in our efforts to improve health services for the residents of southeast Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Health Authority Interim CEO Andrew Will said. "It puts us one step closer to a new hospital in Weyburn that will enhance our ability to provide timely, high-quality care closer to home for residents of Weyburn and the surrounding area. We look forward to working with our partners to see this project through to completion and a successful opening."

"This is another exciting and positive step forward for the people of Weyburn and the surrounding communities," Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation Board Chair Jeff Hayward said. "The Foundation is thrilled to continue to support and collaborate with all parties as things progress on this journey."

The new hospital will be located on the north side of 5th Avenue North between Hamilton Street and 5th Street at 275 - 5th Avenue NW.

The RFP will close in September. Construction of the new hospital is expected to begin later this year with completion targeted for late 2024. The project is being delivered using a design-build, two-stage procurement model.

The cost of the facility will be determined through the competitive process.

-30-

For more information, contact:

SaskBuilds Regina Phone: 306-520-3607 Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Health Regina Phone: 306-787-4083 Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Saskatchewan Health Authority Phone: 1-833-766-4392 Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca