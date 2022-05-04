DotCom Magazine Approaches Impressive Online Coverage Metric with its News Interview Platform

The DotCom Magazine Show Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine, BenjiLock Padlock Product Review DotCom Magazine "The Zoom Interview Issue" The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DotCom Magazine Approaches Impressive Online Coverage with its News Interview Platform.DotCom Magazine, a leader in Entrepreneur interviews has announced that it is on track, and approaching an impressive metric with its platform.DotCom Magazine, a leading brand for CEO and Founder interviews wishing to get the word out about their company, has announced that it is on track and approaching the 1.8 million impression mark with its platform, according to Google analytics. The newest monthly impression mark extrapolated over the next 12-months takes DotCom Magazine to its highest number of online impressions ever. According to Google, an impression means that a user has seen (or potentially seen) a link to the DotCom Magazine site in Search, Discover, or News. In general, an impression is counted whenever an item appears in the current page, whether or not the item is scrolled into view, as long as the user need not click to see more results (such as a "see more" link). However, inside independently scrolling or expanding search result widgets, such as an item in a results carousel or links in an expanding section like an FAQ result, the item must be scrolled into view within the carousel, or expanded by a click, to count an impression. For scrolled results without paging (infinite scrolling), such as image search in mobile, the item must typically be scrolled into view to count an impression. The general rule is that if you must click to see more results, an impression is counted when a link is in the current set of results, whether or not it's scrolled into view. Scrolling away and back, or paging away and back, during a single query or session does not count as multiple impressions.DotCom Magazine, the leader in interviewing many Inc.500 Executives, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, and many other impressive founders and CEOs on the show, is being used by many of the leading marketing firms and PR firms in America for online exposure.DotCom Magazine has become internationally known for professionally producing 20-30 minutes CNN-FOX NEWS style video interviews with shapeshifting CEO’s and Founders. The production team at DotCom Magazine features all the professionally produced CNN-FOX NEWS style video interview on DotCom Magazine, their social, and all the compelling interviews also stream on the DotCom Magazine Show on Binge Network TV on AppleTV, Roku, Sony, Samsung, Amazon Firestick, and much more! Binge Networks has millions of downloads and millions of OTT streaming television active monthly users.Dotcom Magazine continues to provide exposure for the interviews by also sends out a professional video press release about their client’s interview, which will be syndicated on major news publications, delivered into newsrooms, sent directly to targeted journalists, posted to social media and pushed onto mobile devices, and receive immediate Reprints on US T.V. and Radio Station Sites. Their client’s release will also show up on NBC, FOX, CBS affiliate sites and dozens of radio station sites across the country. The Show also offers its interviewees leverage SEO Benefits by showing up organically through dominant SEO positioning, and by DotCom Magazine hosting their client’s video interview, the interviewees also get high-quality backlinks and see the release almost immediately in major search engines. Dotcom Magazine also distributes their client’s video interview through a Google News publisher, and this means their releases will be distributed via the Google News Alert service. In addition, DotCom Magazine also provides its clients with a royalty free MP4 copy of their interview to use on their social platforms, and also add the sound portion of their video interview to The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Show Podcast, which gets picked up on Apple, Google, Spotify, Audible, and many other Podcast Networks. Andy Jacob , CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “Our goal is to make this the most powerful digital video content that has ever been produced for our clients. It is my goal to provide CEO’s and Founders a remarkable opportunity with the most amazing digital marketing and PR value in history. I purchased the assets of DotCom Magazine a few years back years to build a platform to help deserving founders and CEO’s get more exposure, and close more business with their video interview.I have been fortunate enough to have been a guest financial expert on CBS, ABC, NBC, Time Warner, and Bloomberg. I have built four multi-million-dollar businesses in my career, and my companies have been covered by numerous periodicals. I have been an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award Winner for my leadership in developing and executing corporate strategy and transformational business practices. After 30 years of building successful businesses, DotCom Magazine is my way to give back to deserving Entrepreneurs, Founders and CEO’s. I firmly believe that our client’s interview with DotCom Magazine may be the best thing that they have ever to promote their business and their offering."DotCom Magazine’s program has been lauded with countless testimonials from high profile clients throughout the world. Everyone from CEOs from public companies to entrepreneurs solving huge problems with their technology, have appeared on the show. For more information about being a guest on the show, visit DotCom Magazine.

