Active Recovery TMS Brings Talk Therapy to Oregon Clinics
The clinic will address the growing need for mental health treatment by adding psychotherapy services to three Oregon locations
With more people suffering from mental illness than any other state, Oregon especially needs more treatment options. By adding talk therapy to our clinics, we hope to meet that need for our patients.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Recovery TMS, a clinic that treats major depression, is bringing talk therapy to its patients. The clinic that specializes in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) made the announcement May 1 in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Because of the demand for its services, the clinic has opened five clinics in Oregon and SW Washington over the last two years. The Portland Business Journal ranked the company as the 14th fastest-growing private company in Oregon.
The clinic will now offer talk therapy at its NW Portland, Clackamas, and Salem locations, with plans to expand to its three other clinics this year.
Chief Medical Officer of Active Recovery TMS, Y. Pritham Raj, MD, FACP, explains, “Since the start of Covid, depression and anxiety symptoms have increased nearly four-fold. Every day we receive calls from those seeking therapy services.
We know the need is great, and it's hard to find a provider. With our short-term cognitive behavioral therapy model, therapists will work with patients to set actionable goals that can be achieved in short order. Psychotherapy is a natural complement to TMS, and we've seen some incredible benefits when patients do both at the same time."
Counseling and psychotherapy services have been difficult to obtain, especially since the pandemic began. In his Washington Post article, "This is why it’s so hard to find mental health counseling right now," Lenny Bernstein wrote that the “unrelenting stress, turmoil, and grief” of the pandemic have caused many people to seek help, but they are “confronting a system at or beyond capacity,” a system that “isn’t built to handle current demands.”
In the same article Saul Levin, chief executive of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), which represents more than 37,000 psychiatrists, said that the pandemic brought the issue of mental illness into the public discussion.
“Covid in some ways exposed mental illness to the general public that the majority always ignored,” Levin said. “People have been accessing mental health care a lot more now because of Covid.”
With more people accessing care, the demand for psychotherapists is higher, and large numbers of people are still going untreated. Recent studies from Mental Health America (MHA) found that over half of adults with a mental illness do not receive treatment, totaling over 27 million adults in the U.S. who are going untreated.
According to 2022 data from Mental Health America (MHA), Oregon ranks the worst in the prevalence of mental illness.
“With more people suffering from mental illness than any other state, Oregon especially needs more treatment options. By adding talk therapy to our clinics, we hope to meet that need for our patients,” said Dr. Raj.
Active Recovery TMS now accepts new talk therapy patients at its NW Portland, Clackamas, and Salem locations and new TMS patients at all locations.
About Active Recovery TMS: Active Recovery TMS is an outpatient mental health clinic that has been treating patients since 2017. They use transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and psychotherapy to treat depression, OCD, and anxiety. TMS is an FDA-cleared treatment covered by many insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid. This is a compelling option for those who have not had success with standard treatments like medication and/or psychotherapy alone. The clinic currently offers talk therapy at Clackamas, Salem, and NW Portland locations. Call 503-719-4648 or activerecoverytms.com for more information.
