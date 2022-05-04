Melissa Joan Hart’s What Women Binge Podcast Celebrates Star Wars Day with Actress Ashley Eckstein
Melissa Joan Hart & Amanda Lee welcome Star Wars actress Ashley Eckstein for their first ever podcast with a live audience at Nashville’s ICCC SciFi convention.
It’s May the 4th and there is no-one better to celebrate Star Wars Day with than Ahsoka Tano herself - Ashley Eckstein.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress and filmmaker Melissa Joan Hart and co-host Amanda Lee welcomed Star Wars actress Ashley Eckstein for the What Women Binge podcast’s first ever episode with a live audience at Nashville’s ICCC SciFan fan and collector’s convention. This special episode of the weekly pop-culture podcast debuted today, May 4 (“Star Wars Day”), and is available on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeart, as well as a video version on YouTube.
— Melissa Joan Hart
"It’s May the 4th and there is no-one better to celebrate Star Wars Day with than Ahsoka Tano herself - Ashley Eckstein,” said Hart. "She was the sweetest person and such a great guest to have. She even had an incredible surprise for me that Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Star Wars fans will want to check out!"
On the new episode, the hosts talk about their lifelong Star Wars obsessions and originating Eckstein's iconic role that started a revolution in female fandom.
"I didn’t realize how Star Wars would change my life,” said Eckstein on the podcast. "It changed my life because of the community. So literally one week after the Star Wars movie came out in theaters in 2008 I was getting fan mail from all over the world… and I hadn’t earned my stripes yet. I was brand new… but they were literally just welcoming me to the universe."
Eckstein is an Orlando native who is no stranger to Disney and Nickelodeon herself. She portrayed Muffy on That’s So Raven, was a contestant on Nickelodeon Guts. She is also the founder of the massively successful fangirl fashion line, Her Universe.
What Women Binge with Melissa Joan Hart is a female-centric review show where Hart, her friend and co-host Amanda Lee, and their special guests get to chat about any and all subjects they find #bingeworthy. Featuring casual conversations with well-known celebrities, talking about whatever they’re in to, from guilty pleasures to pet peeves. What Women Binge covers books, charities, workouts, podcasts, food, apps, movies, television shows and more. Past guests include Kimberly Williams Paisley, Patricia Heaton, Hayley Orrantia, Garcelle Beauvais, Paul Wight, Candice King, Chris Kirkpatrick, Dashboard Confessional, Greg and Vanessa Evigan, Tara Strong and more. Upcoming guests include Candace Cameron Bure, Lea Thompson and Caroline Rhea.
What Women Binge is produced in partnership with Podcast Heat.
For more information, visit WhatWomenBinge.com.
