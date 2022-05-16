ALUX App: A High-Performance Lifestyle Coach On the Go
Known for its advice on building wealth and obtaining a luxury lifestyle, ALUX expands its offerings to include a mobile app
We created this app to be the go-to resource for future billionaires to get inspired and learn new skills. It’s like a personal life coach you can access at any time, anywhere.”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALUX, an online resource for building an affluent lifestyle serving more than 10 million monthly readers, has developed a new mobile app to provide news and information on leveling up your lifestyle. The app was designed as an extension of its online resources for discerning luxury enthusiasts to access daily self-help and productivity advice on the go.
— Emil Anton, CEO of ALUX
In addition, the company has launched an initiative to not only improve the lives of its users, but also make the world a better place. ALUX has pledged a portion of its app revenue to charitable initiatives such as building one school per year in various locations around the world. Twenty percent of the company’s first month of app revenue was donated to a non-governmental organization (NGO) that works to aid displaced children from Ukraine.
The app provides daily 7- and 15-minute audio and video sessions in the form of lessons and mindfulness stories on topics including productivity, wealth building, goal-setting, relationships, healthy habits, happiness, self-development, stress reduction, and more. Actionable knowledge is delivered to users daily and is designed specifically for each user based on their goals and preferences.
ALUX aims to be the go-to app for individuals seeking inspiration, self-development and personal growth. Launching the new app furthers the company’s mission to make the world of luxury and fine living accessible to as many people as possible from all around the world.
Studies have shown that consistent exposure to new ideas and skill-building information compounds over time and results in better decision making and a higher likelihood of long term success and fulfillment.
“There are so many valuable life lessons not taught in school, like building wealth, finding happiness and becoming the best version of yourself,” said Emil Anton, CEO of ALUX. “We created this app to be the go-to resource for future billionaires to get inspired and learn new skills. It’s like a personal life coach you can access at any time, anywhere.”
Unlike other luxury lifestyle apps who gate-keep their content with invitation-only requirements, ALUX offers its content to all “Aluxers” who are looking for information and inspiration to elevate their lifestyle at a fraction of the cost of coaches and online courses. The app offers a free 7-day trial before users can subscribe at $14.99 monthly or purchase a yearly subscription for $98.99 ($8.25 per month).
Learn more about ALUX and becoming an Aluxer at www.alux.com.
About ALUX
ALUX, a media production company founded in 2013, provides a glimpse into the world of luxury for aspirational individuals who appreciate the finer things in life. What started out as a simple database of information on luxury brands and products, quickly evolved into a fast growing media company that delivers inspiration, tools and knowledge to the 10 million luxury enthusiasts that consume ALUX content on a monthly basis. The company launched its mobile app available for download on iOS and Android. A portion of its app revenue goes to building one school per year in various locations around the world. For more information, visit www.alux.com and follow along on social media @alux.
Dominique Garcia
ALUX
+1 680-800-0427
contact@alux.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
ALUX Keynote