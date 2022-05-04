Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of May 9

05/04/2022 State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 22 SR 22 Burrell, West Wheatfield, East Wheatfield. Mowing RT 56 SR 56 East Wheatfield Side Dozing RT 85 SR 85 South Mahoning Twp Patching RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Mowing RT 119 SR 119 Rayne, East Mahoning Twp Patching RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps Side Dozing RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp Shoulder Cutting RT 286 SR 286 Cherryhill Twp. Crack Sealing RT 422 SR 422 White, Cherryhill, Pine Twp Mowing RT 1006 SR 1006 White, Cherryhill Twp Permanent Signs RT 1008 SR 1008 West/East Wheatfield Twp Permanent Signs RT 1012 Allison Rd Green Twp Shoulder Cutting RT 1027 Taylorsville Rd Green Twp Shoulder Cutting RT 1034 RT 1034 Grant Twp Masonry Repair RT 1035 Dixonville Rd Grant, Green, Rayne Twp Shoulder Cutting RT 3002 RT 3002 Conemaugh, Young Twp Patching RT 3035 Old 119 Center, White Twp Leveling RT 3056 Homer City Boro Center Twp Patching RT 3056 Old 56 Young, Center Twp Leveling RT 3056 Old 56 Center, Armstrong Twp Patching RT 4001 Five Points Rd Armstrong, Washington Twp Pipe Replacement RT 4015 Wrigden Run Rd Rayne Twp Flushing Pipe RT 4015 Georgeville Rd South Mahoning Twp Flushing Pipe County Wide 3 Digit State Routes SR 22, 119,422 County Wide Mowing For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.