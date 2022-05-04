Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of May 9
05/04/2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 22
|SR 22
|Burrell, West Wheatfield, East Wheatfield.
|Mowing
|RT 56
|SR 56
|East Wheatfield
|Side Dozing
|RT 85
|SR 85
|South Mahoning Twp
|Patching
|RT 119
|SR 119
|White Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 119
|SR 119
|Rayne, East Mahoning Twp
|Patching
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps
|Side Dozing
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Green Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Crack Sealing
|RT 422
|SR 422
|White, Cherryhill, Pine Twp
|Mowing
|RT 1006
|SR 1006
|White, Cherryhill Twp
|Permanent Signs
|RT 1008
|SR 1008
|West/East Wheatfield Twp
|Permanent Signs
|RT 1012
|Allison Rd
|Green Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1027
|Taylorsville Rd
|Green Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1034
|RT 1034
|Grant Twp
|Masonry Repair
|RT 1035
|Dixonville Rd
|Grant, Green, Rayne Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 3002
|RT 3002
|Conemaugh, Young Twp
|Patching
|RT 3035
|Old 119
|Center, White Twp
|Leveling
|RT 3056
|Homer City Boro
|Center Twp
|Patching
|RT 3056
|Old 56
|Young, Center Twp
|Leveling
|RT 3056
|Old 56
|Center, Armstrong Twp
|Patching
|RT 4001
|Five Points Rd
|Armstrong, Washington Twp
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 4015
|Wrigden Run Rd
|Rayne Twp
|Flushing Pipe
|RT 4015
|Georgeville Rd
|South Mahoning Twp
|Flushing Pipe
|County Wide
|3 Digit State Routes
|SR 22, 119,422
|County Wide
|Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.