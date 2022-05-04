Submit Release
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of May 9

05/04/2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 22 SR 22 Burrell, West Wheatfield, East Wheatfield. Mowing
RT 56 SR 56 East Wheatfield Side Dozing
RT 85 SR 85 South Mahoning Twp Patching
RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Mowing
RT 119 SR 119 Rayne, East Mahoning Twp Patching
RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps Side Dozing
RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp Shoulder Cutting
RT 286 SR 286 Cherryhill Twp. Crack Sealing
RT 422 SR 422 White, Cherryhill, Pine Twp Mowing
RT 1006 SR 1006 White, Cherryhill Twp Permanent Signs
RT 1008   SR 1008 West/East Wheatfield Twp Permanent Signs
RT 1012 Allison Rd Green Twp Shoulder Cutting
RT 1027   Taylorsville Rd Green Twp Shoulder Cutting
RT 1034 RT 1034 Grant Twp Masonry Repair
RT 1035 Dixonville Rd Grant, Green, Rayne  Twp Shoulder Cutting
RT 3002 RT 3002 Conemaugh, Young Twp Patching
RT 3035 Old 119 Center, White Twp Leveling
RT 3056 Homer City Boro Center Twp Patching
RT 3056 Old 56 Young, Center Twp Leveling
RT 3056 Old 56 Center, Armstrong Twp Patching
RT 4001 Five Points Rd Armstrong, Washington Twp Pipe Replacement
RT 4015 Wrigden Run Rd Rayne Twp Flushing Pipe
RT 4015 Georgeville Rd South Mahoning Twp Flushing Pipe
County Wide      
3 Digit State Routes SR 22, 119,422 County Wide Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

