Emergency Roadway Restoration Work on State Route 437, Wright Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be emergency roadway restoration work on State Route 437 (Woodlawn Avenue) between Crestwood Road and Tunnel Road, Wright Township, Luzerne County.. The project will start at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022 and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 9th at 6:00 AM. Preliminary work will also be performed beginning Thursday May 5th and throughout the day on Friday, May 6 under a single lane restriction with flaggers until the roadway closure at 6:00 PM. The detour is as follows:

Traveling North on Route 437 - turn left onto I-80 West on-ramp; - merge onto I-80 West; - continue I-80 West for 9.3 miles; - take Exit 262 for Route 309; - turn right onto Route 309 North; - continue Route 309 North for 9.8 miles; and - the detour will end at the intersection of Route 309 North and Route 437.

Traveling South on Route 437 - continue south on Route 309 for 9.8 miles; - turn left onto I-80 East on-ramp, merge onto I-80 East; - continue I-80 East for 9.3 miles; - take Exit 273 for Route 940; - turn left on Route 940 East; - continue Route 940 East for .3 miles; and - The detour will end at the intersection of Route 437 and Route 940.

