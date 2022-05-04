Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,086 in the last 365 days.

Emergency Roadway Restoration Work on State Route 437, Wright Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be emergency roadway restoration work on State Route 437 (Woodlawn Avenue) between Crestwood Road and Tunnel Road, Wright Township, Luzerne County.. The project will start at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022 and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 9th at 6:00 AM.  Preliminary work will also be performed beginning Thursday May 5th and throughout the day on Friday, May 6 under a single lane restriction with flaggers until the roadway closure at 6:00 PM. The detour is as follows:

Traveling North on Route 437 - turn left onto I-80 West on-ramp; - merge onto I-80 West; - continue I-80 West for 9.3 miles; - take Exit 262 for Route 309; - turn right onto Route 309 North; - continue Route 309 North for 9.8 miles; and - the detour will end at the intersection of Route 309 North and Route 437.

Traveling South on Route 437 - continue south on Route 309 for 9.8 miles; - turn left onto I-80 East on-ramp, merge onto I-80 East; - continue I-80 East for 9.3 miles; - take Exit 273 for Route 940; - turn left on Route 940 East; - continue Route 940 East for .3 miles; and - The detour will end at the intersection of Route 437 and Route 940.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.   511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.   Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.   Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.   Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963-3502  

# # #

You just read:

Emergency Roadway Restoration Work on State Route 437, Wright Township, Luzerne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.