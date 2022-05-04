Notice of Public Involvement for T-434 (Maple Avenue) Bridge Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is proposing to replace the bridge carrying T-434 (Maple Avenue) over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Northern Cambria Borough, Cambria County. The Maple Avenue project will include the replacement of the existing bridge, minimal roadway approach work, with minimal right-of-way required from the adjacent properties. A detour will be implemented during construction, but access to the park will not be impacted.

The project will require right-of-way acquisition from the Northern Cambria Recreation Park. Approximately 0.1456 acres will be needed for permanent right-of-way for T-434 (Maple Avenue) and 0.2389 acres will be needed for temporary construction easement. These impacts are required for construction of the project as well as incorporating all transportation elements into permanent right-of-way. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined that the project impacts to the park will not adversely impact activities, features, and attributes of the recreational area that provides protection of the resource and have determined that it constitutes a Section 4)f) De minimus Use.

Additional temporary impacts necessary to construct the bridge include the removal of the Frederick A. Buza veteran memorials and placement of temporary diversion structures in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River water trail. Both the veteran memorials and the water trail will be restored to their original condition upon construction completion. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined that the project impacts to the memorials and water trail will temporarily impact the activities, features, and attributes of the resources that qualifies them for protection and have determined that use of these resources constitutes Section 4f Temporary Occupancies.

Those wishing to comment on the impacts of the project on the Northern Cambria Recreational Park, Frederick A. Buza veterans memorials, or the West Branch of the Susquehanna Water Trail, please address any written comments or questions by May 13, 2022. If you require additional information concerning this project, please contact the project manager, Nathan D. Hoover, by phone 814-317-3079, or by e-mail nhoover@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101