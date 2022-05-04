Submit Release
Troopers Find Over 37 Pounds of Suspected Fentanyl Pills in Traffic Stop on Interstate 17

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) state trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a Dodge Challenger on northbound Interstate 17 at milepost 265, north of Cordes Junction.

During the traffic stop, multiple indicators of criminal activity were observed, and a narcotics detection canine was utilized. Following a positive alert, troopers discovered 37.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, one gram of cocaine, and a loaded AK-47 style pistol concealed in the vehicle.

The driver, 22-year-old Ray Rodriguez, of Glendale, and his passenger, 22-year-old Nathan Perez, of Avondale, were arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges including possession, transportation, and sale of a narcotic drug. Both Rodriguez and Perez were also determined to be prohibited possessors and were charged with misconduct involving weapons.

Suspected Fentanyl Pills Found in a Backpack Suspect vehicle stopped beside highway Pistol seized 

Troopers Find Over 37 Pounds of Suspected Fentanyl Pills in Traffic Stop on Interstate 17

