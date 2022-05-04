ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION CELEBRATING THREE DECADES DEFENDING ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE AND CULTURE
IAOVC, founded in 1992 by Dr. Manny Alfano marking 30 years supporting its mission to counter Italian American stereotyping, defamation and discriminationBLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias and educational organization, to mark the 30th anniversary of its founding by Dr. Manny Alfano this coming September 2022.
Dr. Alfano stated, “I am so pleased and humbled at the progress and growth of this organization.
Thirty years ago, I saw our heritage and culture being constantly maligned and stereotyped, and I just knew we needed to push back.
Unfortunately, that need still exists. Especially now with this cancel culture environment attacking Columbus, the iconic symbol to Italian Americans and, actually, all Americans, and the non-stop stereotyping that still rears its ugly head. Fortunately, we have made some great progress over the years lately and, my sincere hope is that all of this nonsense will end soon.” Many have noted that IAOVC would not have achieved its record of success without Dr. Alfano’s perseverance and dedication – he is a man on a mission.
IAOVC has amassed a significant record in opposing negative stereotypes of Italian Americans. The all-volunteer organization, that began only with a vision and sweat equity, has actively and vigorously fought against the widespread depictions of Italian Americans as mobsters, Mafiosi, bimbos and buffoons ubiquitously seen throughout media. The organization vigorously opposes these depictions that create a negative perception of Italian Americans – and perception becomes reality.
Andre’ DiMino, Executive Board Member and spokesperson for IAOVC, regularly appears on TV and radio bringing IAOVC’s message to audiences. DiMino states, “I am honored to work with Dr. Alfano and all the great members of IAOVC across the country defending our heritage. In media we see extreme sensitivity to other ethnicities and groups. But when it comes to Italian Americans, there is just no political correctness. Italian Americans are the last ethnicity that it is okay to bash.”
Recently IAOVC has been a recognized leading advocate in opposing the widespread attacks on Columbus statues and Columbus Day. Columbus is an iconic symbol to Italian Americans as an atonement and apology for the horrendous treatment of Italian Americans in generations past, including the single largest lynching that occurred in New Orleans in 1891. IAOVC led a pivotal grass-roots effort to have a Gofundme page removed that was asking for the destruction of the Columbus monument in New York City.
IAOVC achieved some recent victories in preserving Columbus Day in many schools and towns across the country, particularly in the Randolph NJ school system that garnered worldwide media attention. IAOVC regularly draws nationwide media exposure with TV and radio appearances bringing attention to the fight to defend Columbus as well as opposing stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans.
Of particular note, IAOVC filed the first landmark federal litigation against West Orange New Jersey for the removal of the Columbus monument and violation of Italian American civil rights under the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. This milestone in legal defense of Italian American civil rights was spearheaded by IAOVC VP Frank Lorenzo.
The IAOVC federal lawsuit served as a catalyst for many other lawsuits subsequently filed in other locations across the country.
IAOVC instituted an initiative highlighting interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with concise, interesting and fact-filled videos called “The ONE VOICE Minute” which have been disseminated via social media and on the web.
IAOVC is furthering this educational effort by establishing an academic panel and education committee, chaired by history educator Maria Ricupero, coordinating factual and historical content to support IAOVC initiatives.
Although the past two years have been hampered by the effects of the pandemic, IAOVC initiated a regular virtual conference to bring together representatives of its Member Organizations from across the country to review instances of bias and discrimination and to connect these groups to be able to speak with one voice in defending Italian American heritage and culture.
IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest contains informative and educational Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.
