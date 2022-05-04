Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca Organization Increases Impact of Donations
Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca organization increase impact of donation with hands on assistance and management
Corporate focus and sincerity on display in assistance effort by AGM Huellas de Piedra FoundationCARTAGENA, BOLIVAR, COLOMBIA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early stages of the Covid19 pandemic, it was clear that potential hardships were going to be a near certainty. For Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca, it meant the foundation which his AGM Desarrollos sponsers, the AGM Huellas de Piedra Foundation, had much work ahead.
In an early response, the foundation analyzed the logistics to determine how they could most effectively assist the communities that would be hit the hardest by the surging pandemic. Assistance was diverse as it strived to meet many various needs. Selecting the goods, foods and services that would constitute much of the assistance, finding the best value in acquiring the items, coordinating with local officials, governmental agencies, other charitable organizations and private citizens, all in an attempt to maximize the impact of those lending assistance.
Alfonso Hilsaca Eljadue, AGM Desarrollos, AGM Huellas de Piedra have a record of going beyond donating money, to being a driving force in the effectiveness and sincerity of corporate donations. The foundation clearly takes initiative in a way not common to corporate donors.
It's one thing to write a check, and organizations world wide depend on corporate donations to continue their missions. AGM Huellas de Piedra Foundation has risen above that standard time and time again. They display a sincere interest in helping their fellow citizens. The organization utilizes corporate-like focus on the scenarios that they will be involved in, much like corporations would apply to a new service or product.
The same level of intensity and attention to detail which a corporation might apply to a research or market study seems to be utilized by AGM Desarrollos when deriving solutions and donating assistance. The charity is always focused on precise items or services that are the most needed, viable, accessible, deliverable and what may have effective long term potential at helping communities and individuals to continue, create or maintain their own economic sovereignty.
Kylie Tyler
RiptidePR
+1 800-544-7145
email us here