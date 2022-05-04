Submit Release
US14A pavement improvements slated for mid-May start between Cody and Powell

Motorists will see traffic delays during an upcoming $1.47 million pavement improvement through the 3-lane section of US14A between Cody and Powell.

Contractor Century Companies, Inc., of Lewistown, Mont., is scheduled to begin work Monday, May 16, with rotomilling of the existing surfacing and guardrail replacement through the Corbett Bridge area.

Work consists of rotomilling of 1 inch of the existing roadway, a 2-inch asphalt pavement overlay, plant mix wearing course asphalt, guardrail replacement on the Shoshone River bridge and other work.

"Paving is tentatively scheduled for May 25 to early June, depending on weather," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

During project work, the contractor is required to maintain 2-way traffic with minimal delays through the project between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"'Minimal delay' means one flagger station that will stop and hold traffic just long enough for trucks to enter and exit the work zone," Frost said. "During the remainder of the working hours, motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays with stopped conditions and pilot car operations. During non-working hours, 2-way traffic will be maintained with a reduced speed limit of 45 mph."

A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for this project. "The contractor is responsible for accommodating oversized farm equipment through the project with prior notification from farmers," Frost said.

The Corbett Bridge highway improvement project is located on US14A between Cody and Powell from milepost 5.59 north 1.85 miles toward Powell to milepost 7.54. It consists of the 3-lane highway section through the Corbett Bridge area.

This section of US14A roadway was originally constructed to its current 3-lane configuration in 2001. The normal service life for pavement, prior to needing rehabilitation and pavement repairs, is 20 years.

 

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220, or by email

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

