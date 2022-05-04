New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces the 2022 Executive Jury
NYF Taps 41 Global Leaders to Select Trophy WinnersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® (NYFA) announced the 2022 virtual Executive Jury.
New York Festivals has recruited 41 award-winning creative leaders who are respected within the industry for creative and innovative work. Tapped from top-tier agencies, production companies and brands they will together judge the 2022 shortlist across a robust number of categories.
These esteemed industry leaders through passionate and focused discussions will select the World’s Best Advertising from the shortlisted entries selected by NYF’s online Grand Jury.
Fede Garcia, BCW’s Global Chief Creative Officer, known globally for his creative leadership, strategic perspective, and a world-wide industry view, will preside as Jury President over the upcoming NYC-based in person sessions and virtual judging sessions to decide the trophy-winners.
2022 Virtual Executive Jury
● Executive Jury President: Fede Garcia, Global Chief Creative Officer, BCW USA
● Greg Beauchamp, Founder, Bindery USA
● Sheena Brady, Director, World War Seven USA
● Danielle Cameron, Co-Creative Director, Iris San Francisco USA
● Bernice Chao, Head of Integrated Creative, Zambezi USA
● Roy Cohen, Executive Creative Director, Keko London United Kingdom
● Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Toronto Canada
● Scott Dahl, VP, Group Creative Director, Periscope USA
● Claire Davidson, Head of Creative Services APAC, Creative Shop, Meta Australia
● Craig Dobie, Founding Creative Director, Applied Design USA
● Jordan Doucette, Chief Creative Officer, FCB West USA
● Michael Fiore, Creative Director, Eleven USA
● Greg Fyson, Executive Director, Sweetshop Australia
● Rob Galletta, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Creative Officer, Blackjet Canada
● Matt Gray, Co-Creative Director, Iris San Francisco USA
● Carolyn Hadlock, Principle/ECD, Young & Laramore USA
● Jenny Hollowell, Founder, Witness Me USA
● Chris Huban, Executive Creative Director, Big Spaceship USA
● Mira Kaddoura, Founder/ECD, Red & Co. USA
● Masashi Kawamura, Chief Creative Officer, Whatever Inc. Japan
● Chema Leon, Executive Creative Director, Landor and Fitch USA
● Laurent Leccia, Executive Creative Director & Partner, FRED & FARID New York USA
● Hyun Lee-Miller, VP, Media, Good Apple USA
● Artur Lipori, Group Creative Director, DAVID Miami USA
● Pierre Loo, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health China
● Gabriel Mattar, Chief Creative Officer, INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe
● Chris May, Chief Creative Officer, Elephant USA
● Jeff Miller, Managing Director, Sweetshop USA
● Steven Moy, Chief Executive Officer, Barbarian USA
● Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R India
● Andrés Ordóñez, Creative Officer, FCB Chicago USA
● Maddy O'Shaughnessy, Executive Producer, Impossible Studios Canada
● André Pedroso, Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe Delta Ecuador
● Caro Rebello, Group Creative Director, DAVID Miami USA
● Hollie Rapello, Co-Founder, Raven Public Relations USA
● Ali Rez, Regional Executive Creative Director, Impact BBDO UAE
● Alex Ruiz, Group Digital Director, Disney Yellow Shoes Creative Group USA
● Maximillian Schoengen, Global Creative Strategist, Serviceplan Group Germany
● Chelsea Steiger, Creative Director, FRED & FARID Los Angeles USA
● Dylan Taylor, Creative Partner, The Dylan Agency
● Emma Thorp, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Sweden
● Alfred Wee, Group Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup Singapore
“This year’s stellar Executive Jury bring years of experience and innovation to the virtual judges’ table,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “As award-winners themselves, their thoughtful deliberation and passion for break-through work will truly set the bar.”
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from more than 60 countries and are judged by more than 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
The deadline to enter the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is May 13th, 2022. For more information on categories, rules, and regulations or to review the 2022 entry guide or to enter your work, please visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/new22 .
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Bowery Awards
Global Awards ®
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com
