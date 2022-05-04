Bidding set to Close on Puckett Area Amarillo, Texas Home Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers announces the auction of a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Puckett area of Amarillo, TX”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Puckett area of Amarillo on Tuesday, May 10 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“This will make a wonderful primary residence or investment,” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs.”
The auction’s date, location, property’s address and highlights follow:
Tuesday, May 10 at 5:30 PM CDT
Property Address: 6309 Sandie Dr., Amarillo, Texas 79109
Auction Location: On-site at: 6309 Sandie Dr., Amarillo, Texas
• A Puckett home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 stall garage located in the rear of the home. Features include a pergola, high vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, coffee bar/"wet bar" in large living room and laundry room. Additionally, the house is across the street from Amarillo High School.
For information, call Lila Monden (806.335.6562) or Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinators or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.39005) or visit www.assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for call (844.398.6630) for more information and updates.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
