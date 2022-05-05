Qube Technologies chooses MPC Kinetic as channel partner for Australia and New Zealand
Company to distribute Qube’s continuous monitoring technology across the region
Methane emissions are a critical issue for the industry. We look forward to partnering with MPK to help customers meet their growing emissions reduction goals.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qube Technologies, a leading provider of greenhouse gas emissions detection and management technology, today announced a channel partnership with MPC Kinetic (MPK), a leading supplier of industrial products and services for the energy industry.
— Alex MacGregor
Under the agreement, MPK will act as the exclusive provider of Qube's continuous monitoring solution in Australia and New Zealand.
Continuous monitoring refers to the use of on-site sensors and advanced analytics software to detect and record data on greenhouse gas emissions in real time. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global climate change, making continuous monitoring increasingly important for the energy industry.
"MPK is a trusted partner to many operators in the energy space", said Alex MacGregor, CEO of Qube. " Methane emissions are a critical issue for the industry, and we look forward to partnering with MPK to help customers meet their growing emissions reduction goals."
MPK’s 1000+ person workforce serves clients across Australia and New Zealand, with its most significant presence within the Surat, Bowen, Moomba, Cooper and Beetaloo basins, and throughout the Pilbara.
"The rise of continuous monitoring technology as an economically viable solution for finding and reducing methane emissions is an exciting industry advancement, said John Smith,” CEO of MPK. "Qube's technology will be a game changer for operators and is a terrific addition to the expanded portfolio of innovative solutions we currently provide to our clients."
About Qube Technologies:
Qube is a leading emissions monitoring technology company that helps primary industries, such as energy, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other fugitive emissions. The Qube solutions combines low-cost, connected sensors with sophisticated data analytics to provide real-time insights that help operators detect leaks as they occur. This leads to more effective emissions management while also keeping operating costs under control.
Learn how it works and why major operators around the world are collaborating with Qube at www.qubeiot.com
About MPC Kinetic:
MPC Kinetic (MPK) is a leading provider of industrial products and services for the energy industry, with a focus on the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a wide range of products and services that help operators in oil and gas, power generation, and other industries manage their assets more effectively. Learn more at mpc-kinetic.com.
Jeremy Greene
Qube Technologies
email us here